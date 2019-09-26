Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Friday

Even after falling in its stock market debut on Thursday, Peloton still trades at a steep premium to Fitbit, GoPro and Sonos.Technologyread more
Here are the most important things to know about Friday before you hit the door.
We'll get a slew of economic data on Friday including durable goods, personal income, consumer spending and consumer sentiment. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, has been a bright spot amid fears of a slowing economy.
Consumer spending data will come out at 8:30 a.m. from the Commerce Department. Economists are expecting a 0.3% rise in personal spending in August, which rose 0.6% in July, according to Dow Jones.
The Commerce Department will also release durable goods order numbers for August on Friday. Economists estimate a drop of 1% in goods orders in August. Durable goods orders increased 2% in July but shipments of core capital goods fell 0.7% last month, the biggest drop since October 2016.
Preliminary data for consumer sentiment showed a bigger-than-expected advance as consumers felt more confident about current and future economic conditions. The initial September reading on consumer sentiment rose to 92 from 89.8 in August, according to preliminary data released by the University of Michigan.
The final number will be released at 10:00 a.m. on Friday and economist polled by Dow Jones are expecting a print of 92.
We'll get to hear from more Federal Reserve members on Friday, including Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chair, is scheduled to speak Friday at 5:20 p.m. at an event in Georgetown University in Washington D.C.
Investors will be eyeing the markets Friday to see if stocks can stave off a second week of declines.
Last week, major indexes snapped a three-week winning streak on news that Chinese officials were cutting short their visit to the U.S., dampening hope around a trade deal. The S&P 500 is down about 0.45 so far this week heading into Friday.
Markets have been weighed down this week by an impeachment inquiry into Trump and concern that could hinder progress on trade deals.
Major events (all times ET):
8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker
8:30 a.m. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles
8:30 a.m. Durable goods
8:30 a.m. Personal income
8:30 a.m. Consumer spending
8:30 a.m. Core PCE
10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment
5:20 p.m. Janet Yellen speaks in Washington D.C.