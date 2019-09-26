Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Friday

Here are the most important things to know about Friday before you hit the door.

We'll get a slew of economic data on Friday including durable goods, personal income, consumer spending and consumer sentiment. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, has been a bright spot amid fears of a slowing economy.

Consumer spending data will come out at 8:30 a.m. from the Commerce Department. Economists are expecting a 0.3% rise in personal spending in August, which rose 0.6% in July, according to Dow Jones.

The Commerce Department will also release durable goods order numbers for August on Friday. Economists estimate a drop of 1% in goods orders in August. Durable goods orders increased 2% in July but shipments of core capital goods fell 0.7% last month, the biggest drop since October 2016.

Preliminary data for consumer sentiment showed a bigger-than-expected advance as consumers felt more confident about current and future economic conditions. The initial September reading on consumer sentiment rose to 92 from 89.8 in August, according to preliminary data released by the University of Michigan.

The final number will be released at 10:00 a.m. on Friday and economist polled by Dow Jones are expecting a print of 92.