Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Friday

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Peloton buyers aren't quite sure whether it's a hardware company...

Even after falling in its stock market debut on Thursday, Peloton still trades at a steep premium to Fitbit, GoPro and Sonos.

Technologyread more

Wall Street donors warn Democrats: We may back Trump if you...

In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.

2020 Electionsread more

Pelosi on Trump whistleblower complaint: 'This is a cover-up'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.

Politicsread more

Pentagon to deploy Patriot missile system to Saudi Arabia after...

The Pentagon announced that the U.S. will send a Patriot missile battery, radars and roughly 200 support personnel to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the attacks on its oil...

Defenseread more

Delta is buying 20% of LATAM, Latin America's largest airline

Delta Air Lines is buying a 20% stake in LATAM, Latin America's largest airline, as the Atlanta-based carrier aggressively pursues exposure to international markets.

Airlinesread more

Tesla update for some cars will let owners summon them with no...

Tesla Smart Summon, in the new Version 10 software update, will let customers who have the Full Self-Driving Capability or Enhanced Autopilot summon their cars as long as...

Technologyread more

Peloton slides after opening below IPO price in market debut

The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Snap says its original show was watched more than the 'Game of...

Snap's Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman spoke about Snapchat's ability to help publisher reach individuals who aren't watching linear television.

Technologyread more

Interactive Brokers unveils service offering commission-free...

Interactive Brokers announced a new product that will provide commission-free trades.

Marketsread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

Investors grappled with worries over U.S.-China trade relations and the mounting pressure by Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump.

Marketsread more

NYU's Damodaran says Peloton is worth only $19 with 'benefit of...

Peloton is worth $19 a share at most, according to Wall Street's valuation guru.

Marketsread more

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to headline Pepsi's Super Bowl Halftime...

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Feb. 2.

Entertainmentread more
Markets

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Friday

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
U.S. outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, U.S. December 13, 2017.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Here are the most important things to know about Friday before you hit the door.

1. Big economic data

We'll get a slew of economic data on Friday including durable goods, personal income, consumer spending and consumer sentiment. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, has been a bright spot amid fears of a slowing economy.

Consumer spending data will come out at 8:30 a.m. from the Commerce Department. Economists are expecting a 0.3% rise in personal spending in August, which rose 0.6% in July, according to Dow Jones.

The Commerce Department will also release durable goods order numbers for August on Friday. Economists estimate a drop of 1% in goods orders in August. Durable goods orders increased 2% in July but shipments of core capital goods fell 0.7% last month, the biggest drop since October 2016.

Preliminary data for consumer sentiment showed a bigger-than-expected advance as consumers felt more confident about current and future economic conditions. The initial September reading on consumer sentiment rose to 92 from 89.8 in August, according to preliminary data released by the University of Michigan.

The final number will be released at 10:00 a.m. on Friday and economist polled by Dow Jones are expecting a print of 92.

2. Fed speakers past and present

We'll get to hear from more Federal Reserve members on Friday, including Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chair, is scheduled to speak Friday at 5:20 p.m. at an event in Georgetown University in Washington D.C.

3. Stocks to fall for the week, again?

Investors will be eyeing the markets Friday to see if stocks can stave off a second week of declines.

Last week, major indexes snapped a three-week winning streak on news that Chinese officials were cutting short their visit to the U.S., dampening hope around a trade deal. The S&P 500 is down about 0.45 so far this week heading into Friday.

Markets have been weighed down this week by an impeachment inquiry into Trump and concern that could hinder progress on trade deals.

Major events (all times ET):

8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

8:30 a.m. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles

8:30 a.m. Durable goods

8:30 a.m. Personal income

8:30 a.m. Consumer spending

8:30 a.m. Core PCE

10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

5:20 p.m. Janet Yellen speaks in Washington D.C.

Related Tags