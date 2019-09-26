Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: LATAM, Micron, Las Vegas Sands and more

Even after falling in its stock market debut on Thursday, Peloton still trades at a steep premium to Fitbit, GoPro and Sonos.Technologyread more
Trump administration officials have said they expected the talks with Beijing, which stalled out earlier this year amid disputes over a possible trade deal, to resume next...Politicsread more
In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.2020 Electionsread more
In a surprising move, Endeavor pulled its IPO just before it was set to price, signaling a softer market for other initial offerings.Market Insiderread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.Politicsread more
Just two days after Adam Neumann's exit at WeWork, the company's new CEOs are taking significant steps to trim the fat in the hopes that it will help it get back on track for...Technologyread more
In its last earnings call, Illumina noted that it was impacted by weaknesses in the direct-to-consumer market, as sales of genetic tests from companies like 23andMe and...Technologyread more
Global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor Group Holdings abandoned its IPO plans Thursday due to weak stock market demand.Marketsread more
Beyond Meat stock jumped on Thursday and that's putting pressure on the hundreds of millions of dollars that investors have bet against the stock.Investingread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday.Market Insiderread more
Delta Air Lines is buying a 20% stake in LATAM, Latin America's largest airline, as the Atlanta-based carrier aggressively pursues exposure to international markets.Airlinesread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
LATAM Airlines shares skyrocketed more than 47% after the bell following a CNBC report that Delta Airlines is planning to buy a 20% stake worth $1.9 billion in Latin America's largest airline.
Brazilian airline GOL's shares, meanwhile, tanked nearly 11% after Delta said it would also exit its minority stake in GOL, which competes with LATAM in the region.
Shares of Micron slid as much as 7.75% during extended trade after the company reported mixed first-quarter guidance, expecting adjusted earnings per share between 39 cents and 52 cents with revenue between $4.8 billion and $5.2 billion. Analysts were expecting future quarterly earnings of 48 cents per share and revenue of $4.76 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.
Micron's shares slipped despite a strong fourth-quarter earnings beat, reporting earnings of 56 cents per share on revenue of $4.87 billion, while Wall Street had expected earnings of 49 cents per share on $4.57 billion in revenue.
Micron also said that its sales to Huawei "were down meaningfully" from anticipated levels prior to Huawei being added to the U.S. Entity List, which effectively prevents the Shenzen-based company from doing business with American companies.
Other chip-makers also saw their shares dip after the mixed quarterly guidance. Applied Materials, NVIDIA and Western Digital saw their shares slip 3.3%, 1.5% and 3% respectively.
Vail Resorts shares jumped 3% after the company posted stronger than expected fourth-quarter earnings. The mountain resort company posted a $2.22 loss per share and revenue of $301 million, while Wall Street was expecting a $2.53 loss per share and revenue of $240 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.
Shares of Las Vegas Sands climbed 4.96% after an announcement that the casino and resort company will join the S&P 500, replacing Nektar Therapeutics. The biopharmaceutical company's shares jumped 2.22% as the company replaces Sotheby's in the S&P MidCap 400. Nektar's shares are down approximately 47% year-to-date.