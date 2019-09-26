A look at auto insurance registration data in China may show Tesla sales surging

Tracking sales in China can often be opaque but one analyst believes data on automotive insurance registrations reveals that Tesla has strong demand in the key market.

"Tesla's deliveries to real, actual people are still rising at a triple-digit pace, despite being hamstrung by import duties, a flagging auto market, and a historical inability to tap EV subsidies," Piper Jaffray analyst Alexander Potter wrote in a note to investors on Thursday.

Potter's research found that electric vehicle sales in China are increasingly made by unidentified "mystery buyers," as well as fleets. However, in sales to actual Chinese consumers, Pipper Jaffray says Tesla has been steadily increasing its market share.

The firm estimates Tesla's third quarter deliveries – a closely watched measure of the company's sales – in China are up more than 175% compared to the same period last year. Potter noted that insurance registrations are an imperfect way to calculate Tesla deliveries but defended it as a method, saying it still helps track demand.

Tesla shares rose 0.3% in trading from its previous close of $228.70 a share. Piper Jaffray has an overweight rating on Tesla with a $386 price target.

Most of the growth in China is being driven by the company's cheaper Model 3, Potter said, while deliveries of the higher profit margin Model S and Model X vehicles "have actually declined by nearly 25%" year-over-year for the months of July and August. Despite that drop, Piper Jaffray remains optimistic about Tesla's future in China.

"Tesla's Shanghai facility should be operational in the next few months/quarters, and once it opens, margins should rise," Potter said. "Even in a market like China, where EV models are commonplace ... Teslas are among the only electric vehicles (EVs) that consumers actually want to buy."

Baird analyst Ben Kallo similarly noted that Tesla's factory in Shanghai factory is on track to begin making Model 3 vehicles by the end of this year.

"We think TSLA has been able to leverage lessons learned at Fremont and Gigafactory 1 to optimize the ramp of G3 in Shanghai; it took only ~9 months to construct, ahead of guidance," Kallo said.

Kallo also pointed out that the production of both vehicles and batter packs at the Shanghai facility would help limit any possible impact from the ongoing trade war on Tesla. Baird has an outperform rating on Tesla, with a price target of $355 a share.