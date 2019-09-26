Walmart is receiving outside interest for its JetBlack text-to-order business, Bloomberg says

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Peloton slides after opening below IPO price in market debut

The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Wall Street donors warn Democrats: We may back Trump if you...

In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.

2020 Electionsread more

Pelosi on Trump whistleblower complaint: 'This is a cover-up'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.

Politicsread more

CDC says vaping lung cases surge 52% in the last week to 805 with...

"Most patients have reported a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC," the CDC says.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump calls whistleblower source 'close to a spy' at NYC...

A complaint alleges that President Donald Trump asked Ukraine to investigate a political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and that White House officials covered up...

Politicsread more

Uber app redesign combines ride-hailing and food delivery

The move comes amid investor skepticism about the company's long-term path to profitability.

Technologyread more

US Senate confirms Trump nominee Eugene Scalia for labor...

The Republican-led U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Eugene Scalia, a prominent lawyer with a long record of challenging government regulations on behalf of companies...

Politicsread more

Beyond Meat's stock could face more volatility after surging on...

Shares of Beyond Meat surged 12% Thursday after McDonald's announced a test of its plant-based burgers in Canada.

Food & Beverageread more

Tesla jumps on report Musk aims to deliver record 100,000 cars...

Shares of Tesla jumped more than 5% after Electrek, an electric vehicle news website, reported the internal email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Autosread more

Senate passes short-term funding bill to dodge government...

The continuing resolution funds the government through Nov. 21, setting up another potential showdown over spending just a week before Thanksgiving.

Politicsread more

Acting intel chief Maguire won't say if Trump talked to him about...

Joseph Maguire's demurral came during testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, days after an impeachment inquiry was sparked by President Donald Trump's suspected...

Politicsread more

Walmart is receiving outside interest for its JetBlack...

Walmart has received inquiries from firms interested in JetBlack, which could entail the company spinning off its text-to-order business, partnering up with outside parties or...

Retailread more
Retail

Walmart is receiving outside interest for its JetBlack text-to-order business, Bloomberg says

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomas
Key Points
  • Walmart is in talks with outside parties about JetBlack, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • The company is discussing either outside partnerships, spinning off or selling the text-to-order business, the report said.
  • JetBlack was launched about two years ago in New York.
Liz Teich poses with products during the Jetblack Summer Shopping Cocktail Night event on May 14, 2019 in New York City.
Bennett Raglin | Getty Images

Walmart has received inquiries from firms interested in JetBlack, which could entail the company spinning off its text-to-order business, partnering up with outside parties or selling JetBlack entirely, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.

A representative from Walmart declined CNBC's request for comment.

Walmart launched JetBlack roughly two years ago, initially in beta testing. The platform, which is still only live in New York, has been spearheaded by Rent the Runway co-founder Jenny Fleiss. Fleiss joined Walmart in 2017 to work alongside Jet.com founder Mark Lore.

JetBlack essentially offers members, who pay $50 per month, a personal shopping service and the ability to order anything they want, on demand. There are also other perks included like gift wrapping. And JetBlack's personal shoppers will make gift recommendations.

Lore has recently said that JetBlack customers are spending an average of $1,500 per month, but Walmart hasn't detailed any other plans to scale the business.

Lore has, however, touted that Walmart could one day bring this same text-to-order technology to the entire Walmart business.

Walmart didn't initiate any of these talks with outside parties, Bloomberg said, calling the discussions preliminary.

The talks come amid Walmart dealing with its own backlash internally, with some workers on Walmart's stores team reportedly upset over Lore's money-losing e-commerce efforts. Vox reported earlier this year that Walmart was looking to sell some of the start-ups it's acquired over the years, including women's apparel brand ModCloth.

Walmart shares were up less than 1% on Thursday afternoon, having climbed more than 27% this year.

Read the full story from Bloomberg here.

VIDEO1:0901:09
Bonobos' CEO: How Walmart helped us scale
Evolve