Your first trade for Thursday, September 26

The nine-page document also alleges efforts to suppress records involving Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine's president.Politicsread more
The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint.Politicsread more
Peloton CEO John Foley says he hopes to see "some momentum" in the company's stock in its market debut.Health and Scienceread more
Stocks opened little changed on Thursday after a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump was released.US Marketsread more
"This is the kind of thing that will be exciting for today, tomorrow. And then, I think we're going to look back say, 'What were we thinking,'" predicts CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
Amazon's desire to keep its lead in voice controlled AI means it's testing a lot of strange new products in public.Technologyread more
Buyers are back in the housing market, but they are still having a hard time finding what they want and what they can afford.Real Estateread more
U.S. business investment contracted more sharply that previously estimated in the second quarter and corporate profit growth was tepid.Economyread more
McDonald's will test a new "plant, lettuce and tomato" sandwich using Beyond Meat's patties in 28 restaurants next week.Food & Beverageread more
A congressional panel asks e-cigarette makers to halt all television, radio, print and digital advertising "in the interest of safeguarding the health and well-being of one of...Health and Scienceread more
Technology, consumer discretionary and financial stocks look most attractive to Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo's Investment Institute, as stocks...Trading Nationread more
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Pete Najarian was a buyer of KB Home.
Karen Finerman was a buyer of Home Depot.
Dan Nathan was a seller of the Financials ETF.
Guy Adami was a buyer of IBM.
Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls ALLY, AMD, ASHR, BP, C, CRM, CSCO, DBX, DISCA, DISH, EWZ, EXEL, FCX, FXI, GDX, GLD, GOLD, INTC, ICI, LULU, MGM, MO, OAS, OXY, PBR, SNAP, T, TOL, TPH, VALE, VFC, WFC, WPX. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, C, CASY, CYRX, DIS, FB, FUL, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KO, LK, LULU, LUV, LVS, MMM, MPC, MRK, MSFT, MU, NFLX, PEP, PFE, PRED, QSR, RCL, RVLV, TGT, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, WYNN, XOM. Pete owns GE puts. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, REZI, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, TGT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM, LQD. Her firm is short TGT calls. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, REZI, SEDG, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Dan is Long TLT Dec call spread. XLF Oct put spread. XRT Oct put spread. SMH Nov put spread. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.