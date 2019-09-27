At embattled Wells Fargo, a former Jamie Dimon protege finally takes over a big US bank

Three decades before Charlie Scharf was named CEO of Wells Fargo, he got his start by mailing his resume to an up-and-coming banker named Jamie Dimon.

Scharf was a senior at Johns Hopkins University when Dimon hired him at Baltimore lender Commercial Credit. That move proved pivotal for Scharf: he quickly became Dimon's right hand man and followed him for the next 25 years in a series of roles at institutions that reshaped the U.S. banking landscape.

"I was younger than almost everybody else by 20 years," Scharf, 54, told the alumni magazine of NYU Stern's business school. "That helped me mature in business faster."

Now, Scharf becomes the first of Dimon's proteges to take over a direct competitor to J.P. Morgan Chase, the U.S. financial services giant and the world's most valuable bank by market capitalization. J.P. Morgan has been called a training school for CEOs as Dimon's deputies have gone on to lead vendors including First Data or European banks such as Barclays or Standard Chartered.

Scharf himself was part of that trend, leaving J.P. Morgan in 2012 to become CEO of credit-card network Visa. He reportedly tired of commuting from New York to San Francisco for that job, and later became CEO of custodian firm Bank of New York Mellon in 2017.

Investors cheered the news that Wells Fargo's six-month search had concluded: Wells Fargo shares climbed 4.2% by around noon Friday.