Boeing CEO to testify in House hearing on 737 Max, his first appearance before lawmakers since two fatal crashes

Top Stories

Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo names BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as...

Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, takes over at Wells Fargo as CEO and president on Oct. 21.

Oil slides after Iran claims US offered to remove sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday the U.S. offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for negotiations.

New orders for key US-made capital goods unexpectedly drop in...

Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, rose 0.2% in August after surging 2.0% in the prior...

Trump says Iran wanted sanctions lifted, but he said 'NO!'

Trump on Friday denied the claim that the United States had offered to remove sanctions on Iran in exchange to begin negotiations.

Micron shares drop as trade war diminishes its sales to Huawei

Micron said on Thursday that sales to Huawei "were down meaningfully from the levels we anticipated" before the trade war with China.

DoorDash hack leaks data of 4.9 million customers, restaurants

Meal delivery service DoorDash said there was a data breach and information related to 4.9 million customers, delivery executives and restaurants may have been leaked.

Samsung's $2,000 folding phone might still be too delicate and...

Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Fold goes on sale in the U.S. Friday, but it's too delicate to recommend.

Airline launches 'child icon' to help passengers avoid seats near...

Japan Airlines has introduced a new feature on its booking system to tell passengers where young children will be seated during their flight.

US consumer spending slows in August, while incomes rise

U.S. personal income was expected to rise by 0.4% in August, after edging up 0.1% a month earlier.

China trade talks are set to resume on Oct. 10

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be representing the delegation from Beijing, sources tell CNBC.

Endeavor pulls plug on IPO day before debut

Global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor Group Holdings abandoned its IPO plans Thursday due to weak stock market demand.

Peloton skids in debut, but two recent IPOs are setting up for...

The IPO market sees another disappointing debut as Peloton skids in its first day of trading. Two recent IPOs could be about to pop, though, says Miller Tabak's Matt Maley.

Business News

Boeing CEO to testify in House hearing on 737 Max, his first appearance before lawmakers since two fatal crashes

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg speaks during a press conference after the annual shareholders meeting at the Field Museum on April 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Boeing announced earnings fell 21 percent in the first quarter after multiple crashes of the company's bestselling plane the 737 Max. (Photo by Jim Young-Pool/Getty Images)
Jim Young | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg will testify before House lawmakers next month following two fatal crashes of the 737 Max, the manufacturer's best-selling plane.

Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration are facing several investigations and intense scrutiny over the development and approval of the 737 Max. Those planes have been grounded since mid-March following two crashes within five months of one another.

The hearing before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure is scheduled for Oct. 30.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.