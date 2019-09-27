Boeing CEO to testify in House hearing on 737 Max, his first appearance before lawmakers since two fatal crashes

Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, takes over at Wells Fargo as CEO and president on Oct. 21.Banksread more
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday the U.S. offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for negotiations.
Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, rose 0.2% in August after surging 2.0% in the prior...
Trump on Friday denied the claim that the United States had offered to remove sanctions on Iran in exchange to begin negotiations.
Micron said on Thursday that sales to Huawei "were down meaningfully from the levels we anticipated" before the trade war with China.
Meal delivery service DoorDash said there was a data breach and information related to 4.9 million customers, delivery executives and restaurants may have been leaked.
Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Fold goes on sale in the U.S. Friday, but it's too delicate to recommend.
Japan Airlines has introduced a new feature on its booking system to tell passengers where young children will be seated during their flight.
U.S. personal income was expected to rise by 0.4% in August, after edging up 0.1% a month earlier.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be representing the delegation from Beijing, sources tell CNBC.
Global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor Group Holdings abandoned its IPO plans Thursday due to weak stock market demand.
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg will testify before House lawmakers next month following two fatal crashes of the 737 Max, the manufacturer's best-selling plane.
Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration are facing several investigations and intense scrutiny over the development and approval of the 737 Max. Those planes have been grounded since mid-March following two crashes within five months of one another.
The hearing before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure is scheduled for Oct. 30.
