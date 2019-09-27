Fed's Quarles says economy is 'solid' despite uncertainty around US trade policy

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo names BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as...

Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, takes over at Wells Fargo as CEO and president on Oct. 21.

Banksread more

Consumers are really starting to worry about the trade war

U.S. consumers are getting increasingly anxious about the trade war with China despite a recent thaw in the tensions ahead of the trade talks next month.

Marketsread more

Oil slides after Iran claims US offered to remove sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Friday that the U.S. offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for negotiations.

Marketsread more

New orders for key US-made capital goods unexpectedly drop in...

Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, rose 0.2% in August after surging 2.0% in the prior...

Economyread more

Trump says Iran wanted sanctions lifted, but he said 'NO!'

Trump on Friday denied the claim that the United States had offered to remove sanctions on Iran in exchange to begin negotiations.

Marketsread more

Fed's Quarles says economy is 'solid' despite uncertainty around...

The U.S. economy is doing well even as worries over the country's trade policy are hurting business investment, a top Fed official says.

The Fedread more

Cramer: New Wells Fargo CEO had turned down the job, but then...

The scandal-ridden bank says Scharf will assume the chief executive role, effective Oct. 21, ending months of searching for a new leader.

Investingread more

Prosecutors agree to pause in subpoena for Trump tax returns

Prosecutors will hold off enforcing the subpoena until two business days after the judge rules on whether to dismiss the case or by Oct. 7 — whichever comes sooner.

Politicsread more

Madewell faces competition in crowded denim space and growing...

If Madewell goes public in 2019, it would join denim companies Levi Strauss and Kontoor Brands, which includes Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic.

Retailread more

Boeing CEO to testify at House hearing on 737 Max crashes on Oct....

Boeing's CEO will testify before a House committee next month on the 737 Max, which has been grounded since two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Sandberg in talks to testify on Facebook's cryptocurrency as soon...

Lawmakers have been skeptical of Facebook's plans to create a new cryptocurrency in the wake of privacy scandals.

Technologyread more

Micron shares drop as trade war diminishes its sales to Huawei

Micron said on Thursday that sales to Huawei "were down meaningfully from the levels we anticipated" before the trade war with China.

Technologyread more
Federal Reserve

Fed's Quarles says economy is 'solid' despite uncertainty around US trade policy

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • "Fundamentally, the U.S. economy is quite solid," says Randal Quarles, Fed vice chairman for supervision.
  • Consumer spending hit its highest level in more than four years in the second quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. This offset a massive drop in business investment during the period.
  • "There are issues about uncertainty around the global situation. The trade policy issue in particular seems to be weighing on business investment."
Randal Quarles, vice chairman of supervision at the Federal Reserve, at the NABE Economic Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Feb. 26, 2018.
Joshua Roberts

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. economy is chugging along nicely even as worries over the country's trade policy are hurting business investment, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday.

"Fundamentally, the U.S. economy is quite solid," said Randal Quarles, Fed vice chairman for supervision, at an event organized by Georgetown University. "There are issues about uncertainty around the global situation. The trade policy issue in particular seems to be weighing on business investment."

Consumer spending hit its highest level in more than four years in the second quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. This offset a massive drop in business investment during the period.

Business investment contracted by 1% in the previous quarter. Initially, the BEA estimated a fall of 0.6%. The sharp fall in business investment comes as China and the U.S. wage a trade war against each other.

Since last year, the world's largest economies have slapped tariffs on a bevy of each other's products. These moves have sent shockwaves through financial markets and have dampened the outlook for U.S. economy.

"That concerns me because, ultimately, business investment is where we get the future productive capacity of the economy," Quarles said.

He noted, however: "Every time I talk to bankers across the country, our reserve bank presidents and the input they receive … it's really quite positive with respect to actual activity and generally with respect to sentiment."

The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter point earlier this month, citing concerns about the global economy and "muted inflation pressures."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.