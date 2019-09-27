House votes to block Trump's national emergency over the border, setting up another veto

Skip Navigation
Consumers are really starting to worry about the trade war

A near record number of consumers in September cited trade policies as a negative factor weighing on the economy.

Marketsread more

Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo names BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as...

Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, takes over at Wells Fargo as CEO and president on Oct. 21.

Banksread more

Oil slides after Iran claims US offered to remove sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Friday that the U.S. offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for negotiations.

Marketsread more

New orders for key US-made capital goods unexpectedly drop in...

Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, rose 0.2% in August after surging 2.0% in the prior...

Economyread more

Trump says Iran wanted sanctions lifted, but he said 'NO!'

Trump on Friday denied the claim that the United States had offered to remove sanctions on Iran in exchange to begin negotiations.

Marketsread more

Cramer: New Wells Fargo CEO had turned down the job, but then...

The scandal-ridden bank says Scharf will assume the chief executive role, effective Oct. 21, ending months of searching for a new leader.

Investingread more

Fed's Quarles says economy is 'solid' despite uncertainty around...

The U.S. economy is doing well even as worries over the country's trade policy are hurting business investment, a top Fed official says.

The Fedread more

Prosecutors agree to pause in subpoena for Trump tax returns

Prosecutors will hold off enforcing the subpoena until two business days after the judge rules on whether to dismiss the case or by Oct. 7 — whichever comes sooner.

Politicsread more

Madewell faces competition in crowded denim space and growing...

If Madewell goes public in 2019, it would join denim companies Levi Strauss and Kontoor Brands, which includes Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic.

Retailread more

Boeing CEO to testify at House hearing on 737 Max crashes on Oct....

Boeing's CEO will testify before a House committee next month on the 737 Max, which has been grounded since two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Sandberg in talks to testify on Facebook's cryptocurrency as soon...

Lawmakers have been skeptical of Facebook's plans to create a new cryptocurrency in the wake of privacy scandals.

Technologyread more

Micron shares drop as trade war diminishes its sales to Huawei

Micron said on Thursday that sales to Huawei "were down meaningfully from the levels we anticipated" before the trade war with China.

Technologyread more
Politics

House votes to block Trump's national emergency over the border, setting up another veto

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • The House votes to block President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration over the southern border. 
  • The president is using the action to secure funds for his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. 
  • The vote forces Trump to veto the resolution, which would mark the sixth time he has blocked congressional legislation as president.
President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of border wall prototypes.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

The House voted Friday to block the national emergency declaration President Donald Trump is using to fund his proposed border wall. 

The Democratic-held chamber passed a resolution to terminate Trump's action by a 236-174 margin, sending it to the president. Eleven Republicans and one independent supported it. The Senate already approved the measure in a 54-41 vote, as 11 Republicans joined Democrats in backing it.

Trump will likely veto the resolution, the sixth time he will have blocked congressional legislation as president. He already vetoed a measure to end the emergency declaration in March.

Neither chamber of Congress appears to have the two-thirds majority needed to override the president's opposition. 

Failing to get the funding he desired for borders on the southern border from both the Mexican government and Congress, Trump declared the national emergency in February. His administration plans to pull $3.6 billion from military construction to fund border projects. 

Democrats have accused Trump of both circumventing Congress' power of the purse and raiding key Defense funds for unnecessary barriers. A handful of Republicans in both the House and Senate also had concerns about the precedent Trump's declaration would set for executive overreach in the future. 

Some Senate Republicans facing elections next year have faced sharp political pressure over the national emergency vote. 

