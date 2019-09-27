Macron's 'hot streak' in Europe may not help him at the next election, analyst says



France's youngest ever president has won a series of European battles during the past year, but that's unlikely to resonate with his voters at the next election, an analyst told CNBC.

Emmanuel Macron got elected in 2017 on a pro-European platform, defeating the then called National Front – an anti-immigration and anti-European party led by Marine Le Pen. Macron has voiced his view of a more integrated European Union from the moment he took office and has managed to drive the European rhetoric in key moments, such as the during the Brexit negotiations.

Macron played a determinant role in the appointment of senior roles at the EU level over the summer – including the next head of the European Central Bank, the former French minister Christine Lagarde; the next president of the European Commission, the pro-European Ursula von der Leyen; and the next chief of the European Council, the liberal Belgian leader and his close-ally Charles Michel.

There was also the appointment of the next managing director of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva. France successfully gathered support for its favorite candidate, even though that meant changing the IMF's by-laws.

On the Brexit front, Macron pushed for a shorter extension when the former prime U.K. Minister, Theresa May, arrived in Brussels in April asking for more time to take her country out of the EU. At the time a Brussels-based official told CNBC that Macron "didn't make any friends" – but he managed to shrink the proposal from the European Council for a one-year delay to six months.