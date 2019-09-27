Huge trade tariffs could hit Europe next week if US wins WTO dispute

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo names BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as...

Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, takes over at Wells Fargo as CEO and president on Oct. 21.

Banksread more

Oil slides after Iran claims US offered to remove sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday the U.S. offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for negotiations.

Marketsread more

US core capital goods orders unexpectedly fall in August

Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, rose 0.2% in August after surging 2.0% in the prior...

Economyread more

Trump says Iran wanted sanctions lifted, but he said 'NO!'

Trump on Friday denied the claim that the United States had offered to remove sanctions on Iran in exchange to begin negotiations.

Marketsread more

DoorDash hack leaks data of 4.9 million customers, restaurants

Meal delivery service DoorDash said there was a data breach and information related to 4.9 million customers, delivery executives and restaurants may have been leaked.

Cybersecurityread more

Micron shares drop as trade war diminishes its sales to Huawei

Micron said on Thursday that sales to Huawei "were down meaningfully from the levels we anticipated" before the trade war with China.

Technologyread more

US consumer spending slows in August; incomes rise

U.S. personal income was expected to rise by 0.4% in August, after edging up 0.1% a month earlier.

Economyread more

China trade talks are set to resume on Oct. 10

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be representing the delegation from Beijing, sources tell CNBC.

Politicsread more

Samsung's $2,000 folding phone might still be too delicate and...

Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Fold goes on sale in the U.S. Friday, but it's too delicate to recommend.

Technologyread more

Airline launches 'child icon' to help passengers avoid seats near...

Japan Airlines has introduced a new feature on its booking system to tell passengers where young children will be seated during their flight.

Airlinesread more

Endeavor pulls plug on IPO day before debut

Global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor Group Holdings abandoned its IPO plans Thursday due to weak stock market demand.

Marketsread more

China, the world's second largest defense spender, becomes a...

Amid regional tensions, China is quickly becoming a major arms dealer, supplementing its existing position as a top defense spender.

Defenseread more
Economy

Huge trade tariffs could hit Europe next week if US wins WTO dispute

David Reid@cnbcdavy
Key Points
  • Separate reports suggest that the United States is poised to win its long-running trade dispute with EU countries over alleged subsidies for Airbus.
  • If confirmed, Washington will be allowed to hit the EU with billions in tariffs on several European exports.
  • The European Union has its own similar case underway, accusing the U.S. of illegally aiding Boeing.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) is set to back a U.S. request to impose tariffs on billions of dollars of European goods, potentially sparking a new trade war across the Atlantic, several media reports suggest.

Arbitrators from the WTO are meeting at 10.am. local time in Geneva on Monday to finalize a 15-year-old case brought by the United States. The U.S. seeks compensation for what they say are illegal subsidies granted to the plane maker Airbus by European governments.

Earlier this month, Airbus shares dipped sharply following reports that the WTO will rule in favor of the U.S, granting President Donald Trump the right to slap billions of dollars of tariffs in compensation.

Washington has said it wants to impose tariffs of up to 100% on European exports to the U.S. with an annual trade value of around $11.2 billion a year.

Reuters, quoting sources, reported Thursday that the United States government won't get to that figure but will win the right to impose tariffs on EU goods worth around $7.5 billion annually.

The United States has already drawn up a wide-ranging list of European goods which it says it will select from, once the WTO determines an appropriate amount.

Aside from European-built aircraft and parts, goods on the list included motorcycles, food, drink, clothes, base metal parts and equipment to make jewelry.

Europe seeks Boeing revenge

The EU has its own separate case before the WTO, in which it argues that the U.S. plane maker Boeing receives unfair financial assistance from the U.S. federal government. That ruling from arbitrators in Switzerland is estimated to be about nine months away.

Airbus's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Christian Scherer, told CNBC last week that the legal action was unlikely to benefit either firm.

"I don't think that the aerospace communities or ecosystems on either side of the Atlantic have anything to gain (by) going at each other's jugular," he said at the launch of the firm's annual commercial outlook.

VIDEO1:2501:25
Airbus exec: Tariffs could have 'violent' effect on US supply chain
Street Signs Europe

In April this year, the European Commission launched a public consultation on its preliminary list of products from the United States that it would seek to hit with import tariffs.

The list, representing about $20 billion worth of U.S. exports to the EU, also covered a wide range of items including aircraft, chemicals and food products such as frozen fish and citrus fruit.