Lending to house flippers hits a 13-year high as prices and competition heat up

It is getting much harder to profit on house flipping today. Home prices are high, there are very few distressed or foreclosed properties available to buy cheaply, and the competition among investors is fierce.

So investors are more cash-strapped and have to use more financing to flip their homes. The good news is, mortgage rates are historically low for bank lending, and private lenders are eager to invest their cash somewhere other than the volatile stock and bond markets.

As a result, the dollar volume of financed flip purchases in the second quarter of this year jumped 31% annually, from $6.4 billion to $8.4 billion, according to ATTOM Data Solutions.That is the highest level since the third quarter of 2006.

"We have been seeing a steady incline in total financed purchase dollar volume every quarter since about 2015 and now we are reaching pre-recession dollar volume highs," said Todd Teta, chief product officer at ATTOM Data. "With profit margins dropping on home flips, an increase in financing could up the risk for investors who have to factor interest payments into their deals."

Vipin Motwani is an investor with Iron Gate Development in the Washington, D.C. area. He expects to flip about 15 homes this year.

"It's always smarter to use a mortgage because you get leverage, you can do many more deals, right?" said Motwani. "Also the banks have become a little bit more easy in lending on this flip business. It used to be a lot tougher."