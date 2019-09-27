NBC has a new TV ad format that starts with 15 seconds of sound over a black screen

The discussion is in its preliminary stages and nothing has been decided, CNBC's source says.Marketsread more
In a letter to Pompeo, the heads of the House Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Intelligence committees requested documents relevant to Ukraine.Politicsread more
The whistleblower raised alarms about Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The complaint and a memorandum of that call have now been made public.Politicsread more
The third quarter wraps up in the week ahead with stocks just slightly higher, after a summer of zigzag moves.Market Insiderread more
Stocks fell on Friday after reports the White House is considering curbing U.S. investment in China.Marketsread more
As Boeing moves closer to applying for re-certification of the 737 Max, it's becoming clear the company has to prove that its redesigned flight system won't confuse pilots...Airlinesread more
Bitcoin has plunged more than 20% over seven days, hitting its lowest level since June.Bitcoinread more
Barr is mentioned in an explosive whistleblower complaint accusing Trump of "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S....Politicsread more
Kevin Feige said, "[Spider-Man] also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you...Entertainmentread more
Morgan Stanley highlighted several challenges facing Waymo in its efforts to commercialize self-driving cars.Technologyread more
"I think it'd be valuable and great introduction in getting them interested in how that money will work for them over the long term," former NFL defensive end Patrick Kerney...Sportsread more
A new ad spot from Royal Caribbean created with NBCUniversal gives new meaning to audio-first: The 30-second commercial begins with just sound over a black screen.
The spot, called "Perfect Day," premiered Thursday in prime time on NBC. The ad will run three more times on Bravo, USA and E!, and will appear near "energetic" scenes from shows on those networks to create a "compelling juxtaposition of sound and energy that will capture viewers' attention," an NBCUniversal spokeswoman said. Adweek first reported on the ad on Thursday.
This new format of ad from NBCUniversal is called "Must Hear TV" and was first announced as an offering in June at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity, the industry's most illustrious awards event and conference. Royal Caribbean is the first brand to use the ad product.
The ad begins with four seconds of a black screen with the sounds of a water park. Then, words begin to pop up on the screen: "This is turning it up a notch," they read. Then, "Without your remote." Then the ad continues with full color and visuals a few seconds later. The spot promotes Royal Caribbean's new private island resort Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.
Royal Caribbean worked with its creative and media agencies, MullenLowe and MediaHub, on the commercial.
Though four seconds of black screen doesn't sound like much, it's an interesting twist for TV, where every second is valuable for a brand. It's also long enough perhaps to confuse viewers, who might hear the sounds and be curious to find out more (or wonder if there's something wrong with their television).
NBCUniversal has been testing out a number of other commercial innovations, like ShoppableTV, which lets viewers buy products in the environment of the shows they're watching. For instance, viewers watching the French Open tennis tournament in May were able to buy Lacoste's Novak Djokovic clothing collection while watching him play, Ad Age reported at the time.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.