France a 'better option' than Germany as trade war uncertainty hits Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) gestures as German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens on during a press conference on the situation in Sahel during the G7 summit in Biarritz, south-west France on August 25, 2019.

The U.S.-China trade war has changed how economists look at France and Germany, two of Europe's largest economies.

The French economy is now more resilient and more attractive than Germany, three analysts told CNBC, in what marks a clear shift in the way both economies compare.

They are two of the biggest economies in the euro zone and since the sovereign debt crisis emerged in 2011, shaking the foundations of the region, Germany has always been seen as the most resilient. France has a much higher public debt pile and has been more exposed to the financial distress taking place in countries, such as Italy. However, the tables have turned.

"France is the better option. It is less exposed to the downturn in global manufacturing caused largely by (the) trade war," Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg bank told CNBC via email Thursday.

The ongoing trade war between China and the United States has started to shift the economic picture in Europe. Germany, the largest European economy, is largely dependent on exports and on its manufacturing sector, which makes it more exposed to the vulnerabilities in global trade.