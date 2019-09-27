Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo names BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as CEO

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wells Fargo, Micron...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

China trade talks are set to resume on October 10

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be representing the delegation from Beijing, sources told CNBC.

Politicsread more

DoorDash hack leaks data of 4.9 million customers, restaurants

Meal delivery service DoorDash said there was a data breach and information related to 4.9 million customers, delivery executives and restaurants may have been leaked.

Cybersecurityread more

Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo names BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as...

Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon,takes over at Wells Fargo as CEO and president on Oct. 21.

Banksread more

Canada will take a harder line on China, says policy expert

Canada has been caught between its two largest trading partners as the U.S. and China remain locked in a trade war that's lasted more than a year.

World Politicsread more

Airline launches 'child icon' to help passengers avoid seats near...

Japan Airlines has introduced a new feature on its booking system to tell passengers where young children will be seated during their flight.

Airlinesread more

Endeavor pulls plug on IPO day before debut

Global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor Group Holdings abandoned its IPO plans Thursday due to weak stock market demand.

Marketsread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

U.S. stock futures indicate a nearly 100-point advance for the Dow at Friday's open on Wall Street.

Marketsread more

China, the world's second largest defense spender, becomes a...

Amid regional tensions, China is quickly becoming a major arms dealer, supplementing its existing position as a top defense spender.

Defenseread more

If impeachment inquiry drags on, Democrats risk sparking sympathy...

The impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump could turn into a big risk for House Democrats, especially if it gets drawn out, experts told CNBC.

Politicsread more

GM reinstates health insurance for striking UAW members

GM has reinstated health care for its striking 48,000 United Auto Workers members as the two sides continue negotiations to reach a tentative deal to end the work stoppage,...

Autosread more

Two US movie theater chains ban masks at screenings of 'Joker'

The Landmark Theaters chain will ban costumes and masks for moviegoers during screenings of the film "Joker" it said.

Entertainmentread more
Banks

Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo names BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as CEO

Terri Cullen@TerriCullen
Key Points
  • Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon,takes over at Wells Fargo as CEO and president on Oct. 21.
  • Scharf replaces former CEO Tim Sloan, who resigned in March after 31 years at the fourth-largest U.S. bank.
  • The scandal-plagued bank has struggled for months to find a candidate willing to take the top position.
VIDEO3:2103:21
Wells Fargo's new CEO is Charles Scharf, CEO of BNY Mellon
Squawk Box

Wells Fargo named Charles Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, as its new chief executive officer and president on Friday, effective Oct. 21.

"Charlie has demonstrated a strong track record in initiating and leading change, driving results, strengthening operational risk and compliance, and innovating amid a rapidly evolving digital landscape," Wells Fargo Board Chairwoman Betsy Duke said in a statement.

The bank struggled for months to find a candidate willing to take the top position since CEO Tim Sloan abruptly resigned in March after 31 years at the fourth-largest U.S. bank. Sloan was supposed to clean up the mess that had claimed his predecessor, John Stumpf, but failed to satisfy regulators' demands to overhaul the sprawling institution.

Stumpf announced his retirement in October 2016 after trying to deal with a scandal in which employees had created millions of fake bank accounts to meet sales quotas, severely damaging Wells Fargo's reputation and spurring scrutiny from regulators and Congress. Last year, the Federal Reserve capped the bank's asset growth after Wells Fargo discovered more problems with customer dealings.

The bank's general counsel, Allen Parker, took over as interim CEO after Sloan's resignation. Parker will continue in that role until Scharf joins the company.

Prior to his role at BNY Mellon, Scharf was CEO of Visa and is on the board of Microsoft.

BNY Mellon named CFO Thomas Gibbons as its interim CEO.

Shares of Wells Fargo were up nearly 1% at $49.31 in premarket trading.

CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this report.