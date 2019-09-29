How a hyperloop may change how and why we travel

Dueling announcements this week from Facebook and Amazon underscore how quickly big tech companies are moving to the next computing interface.Technologyread more
Amazon has the luxury of low margins as it rolls out an assortment of Alexa devices with no clear path to profit.Technologyread more
Given China's increasingly centralized and personalized leadership, Xi may be at the same time the world's most influential leader and one of its most vulnerable, writes...Politicsread more
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is slated to give an updated presentation on the company's Starship rocket on Saturday.Investing in Spaceread more
Wall Street analysts say investors should own these stocks.Marketsread more
Deepfakes have started to appear everywhere, posing an increased threat to businesses, politicians and celebrities. Now, Facebook is spending $10 million on efforts to detect...Technologyread more
U.S.-China trade talks hit a snag Friday as the White House weighed limiting U.S. investments in China, which would be an "unmitigated disaster" if it came to pass, says...Trading Nationread more
The White House's handling of Trump's calls with foreign leaders is at the heart of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.Politicsread more
Use these tricks in Apple's new iOS 13 iPhone update to get the most out of your iPhone.Technologyread more
Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack's new book, "It's How We Play The Game: Build a Business. Take a Stand. Make a Difference," is set to hit shelves on Oct. 8. CNBC spoke to...Retailread more
The furor over vaping reached a crescendo this week with two congressional hearings, hundreds of new cases of a mysterious lung disease, upheaval at e-cigarette maker Juul and...Health and Scienceread more
Think of how well-traveled and eco-responsible you would be if you could economically zip between cities at speeds exceeding 700 miles per hour in a comfortable, carbon-neutral way. Without going to the airport.
That's the promise of hyperloop. The ground transportation technology envisions moving people (and, no doubt, cargo) between cities in pods or capsules traveling on magnetized tracks in vacuum tubes running above or below ground.
For decades, hyperloop has been the stuff of science fiction. But advances in technology, and mounting frustration with existing transit modes, means hyperloop has gone from fantasy to likely fruition.
Getting hyperloop on the fast track is a goal embraced by the likes of entrepreneur Elon Musk, transportation technology companies such as Virgin Hyperloop One and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies and many cities around the world.
And while there are plenty of economic, technological, safety, regulatory, public policy and other hurdles to overcome, advocates believe hyperloop could truly revolutionize the way we travel by addressing many of today's transportation hassles.
"My sense is that hyperloop will absolutely happen," said Devin Liddell, principal futurist at Seattle-based design company Teague. "Think about the emerging traffic problems in some of biggest U.S. cities. Yuck. We need a new system like hyperloop because our present systems are terrible. This is a better solution."
The first hyperloop system to carry passengers will likely be built in India or the United Arab Emirates.
"We're talking years, not decades," said Ryan Kelly, spokesman for Virgin Hyperloop One. "And here in the U.S., the race is on to be the first state in the nation with hyperloop technology. Nine states are exploring hyperloop technology: Missouri, Texas, Colorado, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington, Indiana, and Oregon, in addition to Nevada, which hosts our test site."
The North Central Texas Council of Governments has high hopes for hyperloop. "An RFP for the Fort Worth-to-Dallas high-speed transportation project is expected to go out in the next few weeks," said council spokesman Brian Wilson. "Both high-speed rail and hyperloop technology will be examined as possibilities for this corridor."
Public and private entities in Great Lakes Mega Region are working with Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) on a multi-state hyperloop project that would connect Chicago, Cleveland and Pittsburgh in less than an hour.
And in Kansas City, Missouri, where a hyperloop by Virgin Hyperloop One proposes to replace the four-hour drive between St. Louis and Kansas City with a 30-minute ride, city officials see hyperloop as transportation destiny.
"Ever since covered wagons stopped here, resupplied and went west, we have always been a transportation hub," said Ryan Weber, president and CEO of the KC Tech Council. "We have a major river system here. The highway interstate systems started here. Transportation has been a big part of our history, it's a big part of our future. So hyperloop will flourish here."
Proponents envision hyperloop travel as being more affordable, much more convenient and far less stressful than many forms of existing travel.
For example, the autonomous systems could have different-sized cars or pods that operate on an on-demand basis, eliminating the need for a traveler to show up at a station at a prescribed time.
And because hyperloop vehicles will travel in tubes, weather delays would be avoided.
"Hyperloop also takes some of the great things of rail, such as getting us close to city centers, but adds the advantage of the speed of air travel," said Teague's Liddell.
And while passengers will spend far less time inside a hyperloop pod than most now do in airplanes, designers are already thinking about the hyperloop passenger experience.
"With Hyperloop we are aiming for the experience to be as entertaining or as productive as being in your own living room or your office," said Dirk Ahlborn, chairman of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies.
HTT enlisted PriestmanGoode, a company known for designing aircraft cabin interiors, trains and small spaces to design a prototype hyperloop capsule. However, "When designing something as completely revolutionary as hyperloop, we consciously did not reference existing forms of transport to ensure that our thinking was clear and unrestrained," said PriestmanGoode Chairman Paul Priestman.
When cities are linked by hyperloop it may also change when and why people travel.
People could more easily work in one city but live in another. Or visit another city for dinner, a movie, a sport game a museum or a show.
"Hyperloop would bring jobs and economic benefits to linked cities," said Ryan Weber of the KC Tech Council, who also notes that there's likely to be a big tourism bump for whichever U.S. city begins selling tickets to a hyperloop ride first.