Here's why professional gamer Jake Lyon saves 65% of his salary

Jake Lyon is a professional player in the Overwatch League for the Houston Outlaws. After studying economics in college, and dropping out a few credits short of his degree, Lyon decided to switch career paths and became a professional gamer.

Overwatch is a team-based shooter video game developed by Blizzard Entertainment. The game has a professional league, which offers a variety of benefits to its players, including a base salary of $50,000, up to $5 million in total prize pool money in 2019, heath care and retirement plans. While Lyon doesn't disclose his specific salary, he says that it's strong relative to other contracts in the league. Instead of spending his earnings, however, he saves 65% of it.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.