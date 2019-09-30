Skip Navigation
Asics apologizes after hackers played porn on screens outside one of its stores

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Japanese sportswear firm Asics' logo seen in Shanghai.
Alex Tai | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Japanese sportswear retailer Asics has apologized after people reported seeing pornography on the screens above its flagship store in Auckland, New Zealand.

The company said hackers had managed to gain access to its IT systems and displayed "objectional content" on the monitors outside the store.

"We would like to apologise to anyone who may have seen this," the firm said in a Facebook post on Sunday. "We are working with our software and online security suppliers to ensure this doesn't happen again."

Reports said the pornographic material had been broadcast for hours until staff arrived to open the store on Sunday morning.

One witness, Tanya Lee, told the NZ Herald that she had noticed the video while on her way to get breakfast with her 7-year-old son.

"I took a second look because I just couldn't believe what I was seeing," Lee told the newspaper.

"It's totally inappropriate and offensive, not something that you want kids exposed to and it's also embarrassing for Auckland as a tourist destination."

