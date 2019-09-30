Boeing and Airbus to see reduced jet demand as climate awareness grows, UBS says

Rising concern about commercial flying's impact on the environment will act as a brake on passenger growth and reduce jet sales from the likes of Boeing and Airbus, according to a new report from UBS.

A survey of more than 6,000 people has revealed that a growing number of travelers in Europe and America have already reduced the number of flights they took over the last 12 months because of heightened environmental awareness.

Around one in four flyers in France, Germany and the U.S revealed to UBS that they had reduced flights. A smaller number of Brits (16%) admitted that climate change had forced them to forego at least one trip.

Chief author of the report's findings and UBS's Head of European Industrials Equity Research, Celine Fornaro, added in the note Monday that around 27% of respondents were now "thinking about it," when asked if climate worries could affect travel plans.

That figure marked a rise from a similar survey taken by UBS in May which came out at 20%.