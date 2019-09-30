Budweiser APAC opens at HK$27.40 per share, up 1.5% in its IPO

Possible U.S. restrictions on investing in Chinese companies would not only have a limited effect on China — but it could also hurt the United States.China Economyread more
Budweiser APAC opened higher by nearly 1.5% in its initial public offering in Hong Kong on Monday in the second largest IPO this year.
Its shares opened at 27.40 Hong Kong dollars ($3.49) a share, above its IPO pricing of HK$27 per share. It was priced at the bottom of its expected range of between HK$27 and HK$30.
Budweiser's debut was expected to be the second largest IPO globally this year after Uber's $8.1 billion listing in New York. In July, Anheuser-Busch InBev had tried for an IPO of its Asia business. However, it said it would not proceed, given "several factors, including the prevailing market conditions."
The listing comes as the months-long protests continue to rock Hong Kong, with its IPO market reportedly hit by the unrest.
"After shelving its attempt two months ago, the revival of Budweiser APAC's IPO provides a much needed boost for Hong Kong after anti-government protests and trade tensions deterred potential listings, including Alibaba's US$15 billion IPO which reportedly has been delayed," financial data analytics provider Refinitiv told CNBC in an email.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba was said to have delayed its listing in Hong Kong — which was set to take place in August — due to the ongoing unrest.