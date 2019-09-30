Budweiser APAC opens at HK$27.40 per share, up 1.5% in its IPO

Skip Navigation
Restricting investment into Chinese firms could hit US as hard as...

Possible U.S. restrictions on investing in Chinese companies would not only have a limited effect on China — but it could also hurt the United States.

China Economyread more

China's tech ambition is 'unstoppable' — with or without the...

China has put in place national plans to become a leader in areas such as AI and to foster homegrown industries that it has typically relied on the U.S. for.

Technologyread more

Why Facebook and Amazon have joined the race to bring computing...

Dueling announcements this week from Facebook and Amazon underscore how quickly big tech companies are moving to the next computing interface.

Technologyread more

A private survey shows China's manufacturing activity expanded...

The Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), was 51.4 for September.

China Economyread more

Whistleblower will testify 'very soon' as House ramps up Trump...

Schiff said Sunday that the impeachment inquiry will focus on "the fundamental breach of the president's oath of office."

Politicsread more

Street fires burn in Hong Kong amid battles between protesters...

Hong Kong police fired a water cannon, rubber bullets and round after round of tear gas at petrol bomb-throwing protesters on Sunday in some of the most widespread and violent...

China Politicsread more

Investors question how Amazon will make money off Alexa as it...

Amazon has the luxury of low margins as it rolls out an assortment of Alexa devices with no clear path to profit.

Technologyread more

Boeing omitted safeguards on 737 Max that were used on military...

Boeing engineers working on the 737 Max's flight-control system omitted safeguards included in an earlier version of the system used on a military tanker jet, The Wall Street...

Transportationread more

Xi's historic power grab has cost China a great deal of stability

Given China's increasingly centralized and personalized leadership, Xi may be at the same time the world's most influential leader and one of its most vulnerable, writes...

Politicsread more

Analysts say investors should own these stocks

Wall Street analysts say investors should own these stocks.

Marketsread more

This upcoming event could turn the market into a 'minefield':...

Earnings season could negatively impact the U.S. stock market as companies begin to feel the pain of the global economic slowdown, warns Peter Boockvar.

Futures Nowread more
Asia Markets

Budweiser APAC opens at HK$27.40 per share, up 1.5% in its IPO

Weizhen Tan@weizent
Key Points
  • Budweiser shares opened at 27.40 Hong Kong dollars ($3.49) a share, above its IPO pricing of HK$27 per share.
  • It was priced at the bottom of its expected range of between HK$27 and HK$30.
Budweiser beer products manufactured by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV sit on display during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Kyle Lam | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Budweiser APAC opened higher by nearly 1.5% in its initial public offering in Hong Kong on Monday in the second largest IPO this year.

Its shares opened at 27.40 Hong Kong dollars ($3.49) a share, above its IPO pricing of HK$27 per share. It was priced at the bottom of its expected range of between HK$27 and HK$30.

Budweiser's debut was expected to be the second largest IPO globally this year after Uber's $8.1 billion listing in New York. In July, Anheuser-Busch InBev had tried for an IPO of its Asia business. However, it said it would not proceed, given "several factors, including the prevailing market conditions."

The listing comes as the months-long protests continue to rock Hong Kong, with its IPO market reportedly hit by the unrest.

"After shelving its attempt two months ago, the revival of Budweiser APAC's IPO provides a much needed boost for Hong Kong after anti-government protests and trade tensions deterred potential listings, including Alibaba's US$15 billion IPO which reportedly has been delayed," financial data analytics provider Refinitiv told CNBC in an email.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba was said to have delayed its listing in Hong Kong — which was set to take place in August — due to the ongoing unrest.