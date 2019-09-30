China's official manufacturing PMI contracted for the fifth straight month

Possible U.S. restrictions on investing in Chinese companies would not only have a limited effect on China — but it could also hurt the United States.China Economyread more
Budweiser APAC opened higher by 1.5% in its initial public offering in Hong Kong on Monday in the second largest IPO this year.Asia Marketsread more
China has put in place national plans to become a leader in areas such as AI and to foster homegrown industries that it has typically relied on the U.S. for.Technologyread more
Dueling announcements this week from Facebook and Amazon underscore how quickly big tech companies are moving to the next computing interface.Technologyread more
PMI data for China is closely watched by global investors for signs of trouble amid a domestic economic slowdown and the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.China Economyread more
Schiff said Sunday that the impeachment inquiry will focus on "the fundamental breach of the president's oath of office."Politicsread more
Hong Kong police fired a water cannon, rubber bullets and round after round of tear gas at petrol bomb-throwing protesters on Sunday in some of the most widespread and violent...China Politicsread more
Amazon has the luxury of low margins as it rolls out an assortment of Alexa devices with no clear path to profit.Technologyread more
Boeing engineers working on the 737 Max's flight-control system omitted safeguards included in an earlier version of the system used on a military tanker jet, The Wall Street...Transportationread more
Given China's increasingly centralized and personalized leadership, Xi may be at the same time the world's most influential leader and one of its most vulnerable, writes...Politicsread more
Wall Street analysts say investors should own these stocks.Marketsread more
China said on Monday that manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy contracted for the fifth straight month.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was 49.8 in September — slightly exceeding the 49.5 that analysts polled by Reuters had expected. The official PMI data came in at 49.5 in August.
PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that level signal contraction.
That latest PMI reading "continues to show that the Chinese economy is going through both a structural and a cyclical slowdown, particularly in the manufacturing sector which is being hit by various headwinds," Cedric Chehab, global head of country risk at Fitch Solutions, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."
Challenges faced by the country's manufacturers include a tightening of financing conditions domestically and the U.S.-China trade war, he added.
A private survey of China's manufacturing activity, the Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), is also scheduled for release on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the data to come in at 50.2 for September, down slightly from 50.4 in August.
The official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned enterprises. The Caixin indicator features a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms.
The PMI is a survey of how businesses view the operating environment. Such data offer a first glimpse into what's happening in an economy, as they are usually among the first major economic indicators released each month.
The China PMI is closely watched by global investors for signs of trouble amid a domestic economic slowdown and the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.
— This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.