Consumer instant gratification can prove risky

There are many benefits to being able to access almost anything from the touch of your phone. There is also a downside.

"This instant gratification in the financial world can be risky," said Shelle Santana, a professor of business administration at Harvard Business School.

The reality is that more than 75% of all full-time workers are living paycheck to paycheck, according to a report from CareerBuilder.

While household income has grown over the past decade, it has failed to keep up with the increased cost of living over the same period.

From payday advances to layaway loans, there are new ways to access money to bridge the gap, easier and cheaper than ever before.

But any incentive to loosen the purse strings is also a slippery slope, particularly as the pain from the last recession — now a decade behind us — subsides.

"The more that we are allowing consumers to have control over their finances and commit to healthy financial behaviors is a useful development," Santana said.

However, "it could spur more spending than what consumers are capable of or what would be healthy for them to take on," she added.