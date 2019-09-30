US-China trade 'brinkmanship' has been unnerving to watch, Fed's Charles Evans says

Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, told CNBC that he was "open-minded" when asked about the right level for interest rates in the U.S.Central Banksread more
Schiff said Sunday that the impeachment inquiry will focus on "the fundamental breach of the president's oath of office."Politicsread more
Forever 21, whose aggressive real estate expansion weighed on its finances, has 815 stores globally.Retailread more
CVS said it will discontinue sales the popular Zantac heartburn treatment and its own generic ranitidine products from its pharmacies after traces of a known carcinogen were...Retailread more
Budweiser shares opened at 27.40 Hong Kong dollars ($3.49) a share, above its IPO pricing of HK$27 per share.Asia Marketsread more
Ahead of its 70th anniversary celebrations, China issued a ban on flying kites, captive pigeons and drones over the capital as the country prepares for one of its largest...China Politicsread more
A fire broke out in the Haramain high-speed rail station in Saudi Arabia's coastal city of Jeddah, injuring at least five people, authorities said on Sunday.Transportationread more
Companies could flock to list in Hong Kong or Chinese domestic markets if the U.S. were to restrict investments in China, analysts say.Asia Marketsread more
The outgoing president of the European Central Bank (ECB) has called on euro countries to commit to further integration – in what's a controversial and dividing topic among...Economyread more
U.S.-China trade talks hit a snag Friday as the White House weighed limiting U.S. investments in China, which would be an "unmitigated disaster" if it came to pass, says...Trading Nationread more
China has put in place national plans to become a leader in areas such as AI and to foster homegrown industries that it has typically relied on the U.S. for.Technologyread more
China and the United States are trying to resolve "very difficult issues" with their current trade negotiations but any deal could be extremely positive for the economic outlook, Charles Evans, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, told CNBC Monday.
Washington and Beijing have been locked in a trade conflict for nearly two years with tariffs being placed on billions of dollars' worth of each other's goods. The U.S. wants China to change its policies on intellectual property, industrial subsidies, market access and forced technology transfers. However, China has denied that is trade practices are unfair and has retaliated with its own levies on U.S. goods.
Evans told CNBC's Annette Weisbach in Frankfurt that the U.S. administration is looking to make big adjustments in trade and intellectual property rights for people doing business in China.
"Those are very difficult issues. If they make progress on that then that would be extremely positive, but they are using brinkmanship style and so it has been unnerving," he said.
"I think corporations have to be a little nervous about where they have got supply chains located close to borders, investments that they have made over a long period of time and where they have a lot of capital in place now. The value of that is more uncertain as they think about where they should be adding the next million dollars of investment — it's not as obvious," he said.
President Donald Trump said last week that a trade deal with China could happen sooner-than-expected and the two delegations are set to have a new round of talks in mid-October in Washington, D.C.
The trade war has brought economic uncertainty to the world's largest economy. It is often cited by institutions, such as the Federal Reserve and the International Monetary Fund, as one of the biggest risks to economic growth in the country.
When asked about whether a recession could happen next year, Evans said: "I don't expect economic recoveries to die of old age, but I think there is increasing fragility in the U.S. economy at the moment so, if we were to get hit by a shock, I think it could be a little bit more negative than it might be during more normal times."