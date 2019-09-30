US-China trade 'brinkmanship' has been unnerving to watch, Fed's Charles Evans says

China and the United States are trying to resolve "very difficult issues" with their current trade negotiations but any deal could be extremely positive for the economic outlook, Charles Evans, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, told CNBC Monday.

Washington and Beijing have been locked in a trade conflict for nearly two years with tariffs being placed on billions of dollars' worth of each other's goods. The U.S. wants China to change its policies on intellectual property, industrial subsidies, market access and forced technology transfers. However, China has denied that is trade practices are unfair and has retaliated with its own levies on U.S. goods.

Evans told CNBC's Annette Weisbach in Frankfurt that the U.S. administration is looking to make big adjustments in trade and intellectual property rights for people doing business in China.

"Those are very difficult issues. If they make progress on that then that would be extremely positive, but they are using brinkmanship style and so it has been unnerving," he said.