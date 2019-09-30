Federal retirement savings should not fund China's Communist Party

China's President Xi Jinping raises his glass and proposes a toast at the end of his speech during the welcome banquet for leaders attending the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 26, 2019.

During the Cold War, it would have been unthinkable for the U.S. government to force members of the military and federal employees to invest their retirement savings in funds that included Soviet companies working against U.S. interests and values.

Yet the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board—the body that manages the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), the 401(k) for federal employees—wants to funnel the retirement savings of these Americans directly to a regime that poses one of the greatest threats to our nation's long-term security and prosperity: the Chinese Communist Party.

The Board's short-sighted, foolish decision to use the MSCI All Country World ex-U.S. Investable Market Index as a benchmark means TSP retirement accounts will effectively fund companies that engage in human rights abuses and support China's efforts to undermine America. It exposes nearly $50 billion in assets to severe and undisclosed material risks associated with many Chinese companies listed on the index.

Last month, we urged the Board to swiftly and publicly reverse its decision and provide information on how it was reached. The Board's response was not only wholly inadequate, but also informed us that it is outsourcing its review to a Wall Street consultant.

Wall Street has consistently ignored the long-term risks of transferring capital to China in pursuit of short-term gains. Despite the clear risks, the Board and its outsourced advisors failed to consider the national security implications of the decision to transfer TSP funds to Beijing.

Many Chinese companies included in MSCI indexes are state-owned or state-directed enterprises Beijing uses to undermine American workers. They are also involved in China's military, espionage, human rights abuses, and "Made in China 2025" industrial policy.