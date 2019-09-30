GOP Rep. Chris Collins submits resignation ahead of plea change in insider trading case

October has historically been the most volatile month as the VIX, an index that measures investors' fear, tends to peak in the month.Marketsread more
Forever 21 on Sunday night announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close nearly 200 locations across the U.S. The apparel retailer has 815 stores...Retailread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders Monday proposed an "inequality tax" that would hit McDonald's, J.P. Morgan and Walmart especially hard, according to the Sanders campaign.Wealthread more
Amazon wants to popularize its Go cashierless checkout technology by retrofitting existing businesses with it. It's in talks with airport retailers, movie theaters, and...Technologyread more
Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, D-Calif., said that the speaker's office is "in receipt of a letter of resignation" that "will be laid down on the House Floor tomorrow"...Politicsread more
Walgreens is the latest retailer to suspend sales of Sanofi's heartburn medication Zantac and other generic ranitidine products while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Investors are not ready to call this month's surge in value stocks a turning point for the depressed area of the market.Marketsread more
Wall Street has consistently ignored the long-term risks of transferring capital to China in pursuit of short-term gains, write Sens. Marco Rubio and Jeanne Shaheen.Politicsread more
Alphabet has tapped high-profile health director Robert M. Califf to head up strategy for Google Health and Verily, its life sciences division.Technologyread more
The disappointing IPO season has led some to question the lofty valuations of late-stage private companies ahead of their public debuts.Technologyread more
If he were to enter his name into the 2020 race, Cuban would run as an independent, he has said before.2020 Electionsread more
Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., submitted his resignation from Congress on the eve of his scheduled change-of-plea hearing in an ongoing federal insider trading case, a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNBC on Monday.
Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, D-Calif., said that the speaker's office is "in receipt of a letter of resignation" that "will be laid down on the House Floor tomorrow" during a 9 a.m. pro forma session in the chamber.
"Resignation will be effective at that time," Hammill said.
A spokeswoman for Collins' congressional office did not respond to CNBC's requests for comment.
Collins' resignation letter to Pelosi, provided to CNBC by a person familiar with the matter, reads: "I hereby submit my resignation effective immediately, September 30, 2019, as United States Representative of the 27th District of New York. Attached is the letter I submitted to Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York."
Collins' decision to vacate his seat in Congress came just hours after court documents revealed that the House Republican — who was the first member to support President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign — was set to change his plea in the insider trading case that has dogged him for over a year.
Both actions show a remarkable pivot from just a few weeks earlier, when Collins appeared to be gearing up for fights in both the legal and political arenas.
Collins, 69, pleaded not guilty after he was arrested in August 2018 on charges that he shared private information related to Australian biotech company Innate Immunotherapeutics, where he served as a board member.
He is accused of calling his son, Cameron Collins, in a panic from the White House lawn to share information about a failed drug trial. He and others then allegedly sold their stock based on that tip before the trial results became public.
Cameron, and the father of his fiancee, Stephen Zarsky, are also charged in the case.
In mid-September, all three men once again pleaded not guilty to a slightly revised indictment, cutting references that Collins "contends (or could contend) is protected by the Speech and Debate Clause" of the U.S. Constitution, according to a letter from federal prosecutors.
That plea came a few months after Collins reportedly dumped $500,000 of his own money into his campaign fund, which was seen as a signal that the Republican would be running for reelection.
But Collins has now resigned his seat, and he is expected to plead guilty Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.
Collins' change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. before federal Judge Vernon Broderick. Another hearing for Zarsky and Cameron Collins is set for 2 p.m. Thursday.
Broderick had scheduled Collins' trial to start in February.
The departure in the 27th District, which had voted more solidly for Trump in 2016 than anywhere else in New York, sets up a special election for the remainder of Collins' term.
Collins was able to win his reelection bid in 2018, despite being arrested and briefly suspending his campaign.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.