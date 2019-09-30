JP Morgan expects Apple shares to rise over 20% on better than expected iPhone sales

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket Monday.Market Insiderread more
Possible U.S. restrictions on investing in Chinese companies would not only have a limited effect on China — but it could also hurt the United States.China Economyread more
Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro says recent reports that the U.S. is considering restrictions on Chinese companies as inaccurate.Marketsread more
"Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to...Politicsread more
CVS said it will discontinue sales the popular Zantac heartburn treatment and its own generic ranitidine products from its pharmacies after traces of a known carcinogen were...Retailread more
Schiff said Sunday that the impeachment inquiry will focus on "the fundamental breach of the president's oath of office."Politicsread more
Forever 21, whose aggressive real estate expansion weighed on its finances, has 815 stores globally.Retailread more
U.S. stock futures point to a higher Monday open on Wall Street on the last day of the third quarter.Marketsread more
Apple's "sales of its new line of iPhone are "stronger than muted expectations," J.P. Morgan said.Investingread more
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is slated to give an updated presentation on the company's Starship rocket on Saturday.Investing in Spaceread more
Alphabet has bucked a fall in FANG stocks this month, but one trader sees massive opportunity in a different name.Trading Nationread more
J.P. Morgan raised its price target on Apple's stock Monday, expecting the company's shares will rise 21% as sales of its new line of iPhone are "stronger than muted expectations."
"We are modestly raising our iPhone volume forecasts and expect investor sentiment on AAPL shares to improve materially given the firm's ability to drive upward revision to volume expectations despite the 2019 product cycle largely considered to be a muted one," J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said in a note to investors.
J.P. Morgan raised its price target on Apple to $265 a share from $243 a share. The firm has an overweight rating on the stock.
Apple shares rose 0.7% in premarket trading from their previous close of $218.82.
J.P. Morgan forecasts 1 million more iPhone sales than it previously expected during the current quarter, plus 3 million more iPhone sales than expected in the final quarter of the calendar year.
"In addition to a raise in volume expectations for 2019 product cycle, we are also increasing calendar 2020/2021 volume expectations led by stronger adoption of 5G enabled iPhones expected to be launched in September 2020 — all of which leads to stronger underlying revenue forecasts and will drive high investor confidence in the sustainability of revenue growth even in the backdrop of a mature smartphone market," Chatterjee said.
J.P. Morgan expects Apple will sell 198 million iPhones with 5G service in 2020 and 200 million in 2021.
