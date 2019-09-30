McConnell to Trump: China trade war has been 'very tough on American agriculture'

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

This year's disappointing IPO class is causing a 'reckoning'...

The disappointing IPO season has led some to question the lofty valuations of late-stage private companies ahead of their public debuts.

Technologyread more

McConnell: 'I would have no choice but to take it up' if House...

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Senate rules would mean he would have to take up impeachment if the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Politicsread more

WeWork pulls IPO filing

WeWork has announced it will withdraw its S-1 filing as it seeks to postpone its highly anticipated initial public offering.

Technologyread more

Trump asks if Schiff should face 'arrest for treason' over...

In a hearing last week, Schiff delivered a self-described "parody" of Trump's call with Ukraine's president using mobster-like language.

Politicsread more

McConnell to Trump: China trade war has been 'very tough'...

"I hope we can get a conclusion to this sometime soon because Rural America really needs it," says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Politicsread more

California governor signs law allowing college athletes to get...

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Monday allowing college athletes to get paid for endorsement deals — a move that defied collegiate athletic leaders who say the...

Sportsread more

GOP Congressman blasts Trump's 'civil war' tweet as 'beyond...

GOP. Rep. Adam Kinzinger blasted President Trump's tweet warning of a 'civil war like-fracture' if Trump were to face impeachment charges, calling it 'beyond repugnant' the...

Politicsread more

Kyle Bass says investments in Chinese firms are not safe

Chinese companies do not deserve to be listed on the U.S. stock exchange if they don't adhere to the same standards as every American company, said Kyle Bass.

Marketsread more

Peter Navarro: Reports that US would restrict Chinese companies...

Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro says recent reports that the U.S. is considering restrictions on Chinese companies are inaccurate.

Marketsread more

CVS suspends sales of Zantac brand and generic heartburn drug...

CVS said it will discontinue sales the popular Zantac heartburn treatment and its own generic ranitidine products from its pharmacies after traces of a known carcinogen were...

Retailread more

Cashin: Wall Street more focused on US-China trade than Trump...

"The weekend talk shows were consumed with the impeachment deal and it doesn't seem to have a major market impact," says the longtime trader.

Marketsread more

GM strike highlights how shift to electric cars puts future auto...

Electric vehicles are upending the auto industry, saving some jobs as factories are retooled to build zero-emission vehicles but costing many times more in the long run. It's...

Autosread more
Politics

McConnell to Trump: China trade war has been 'very tough on American agriculture'

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Key Points
  • The U.S.-China trade war has been "very tough" on American farmers, says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
  • "I hope we can get a conclusion to this sometime soon because Rural America really needs it," says the Kentucky Republican.
VIDEO1:0601:06
Sen. Mitch McConnell: Rural America needs China trade deal, USMCA
Squawk Alley

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNBC on Monday that the China trade war has been "very tough" on farmers in the United States.

"I'd sure like for it to reach some resolution soon," the Kentucky Republican said in a "Squawk Alley" interview. "It's been very tough on American agriculture. ... I hope the president can get a good outcome here."

China has not been "playing by the rules" for a long time, McConnell said, "so I admire what [Trump] is trying to do." Even so, the GOP Senate leader said, "I hope we can get a conclusion to this sometime soon because Rural America really needs it."

American farmers have been hurt by retaliatory tariffs from China. In response, the Trump administration has offered $28 billion in aid to farmers to offset the impact.

Next Article
Key Points
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate would have no choice but to take up impeachment if the House votes to effectively charge President Donald Trump. 
  • The Republican-held Senate is unlikely to vote to convict Trump and remove him from office. 