McConnell to Trump: China trade war has been 'very tough on American agriculture'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNBC on Monday that the China trade war has been "very tough" on farmers in the United States.

"I'd sure like for it to reach some resolution soon," the Kentucky Republican said in a "Squawk Alley" interview. "It's been very tough on American agriculture. ... I hope the president can get a good outcome here."

China has not been "playing by the rules" for a long time, McConnell said, "so I admire what [Trump] is trying to do." Even so, the GOP Senate leader said, "I hope we can get a conclusion to this sometime soon because Rural America really needs it."

American farmers have been hurt by retaliatory tariffs from China. In response, the Trump administration has offered $28 billion in aid to farmers to offset the impact.