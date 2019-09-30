Three options strategies for the week: September 30, 2019

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket Monday.Market Insiderread more
Possible U.S. restrictions on investing in Chinese companies would not only have a limited effect on China — but it could also hurt the United States.China Economyread more
Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro says recent reports that the U.S. is considering restrictions on Chinese companies as inaccurate.Marketsread more
"Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to...Politicsread more
CVS said it will discontinue sales the popular Zantac heartburn treatment and its own generic ranitidine products from its pharmacies after traces of a known carcinogen were...Retailread more
Schiff said Sunday that the impeachment inquiry will focus on "the fundamental breach of the president's oath of office."Politicsread more
Forever 21, whose aggressive real estate expansion weighed on its finances, has 815 stores globally.Retailread more
U.S. stock futures point to a higher Monday open on Wall Street on the last day of the third quarter.Marketsread more
Apple's "sales of its new line of iPhone are "stronger than muted expectations," J.P. Morgan said.Investingread more
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is slated to give an updated presentation on the company's Starship rocket on Saturday.Investing in Spaceread more
Alphabet has bucked a fall in FANG stocks this month, but one trader sees massive opportunity in a different name.Trading Nationread more
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Carter Worth and Mike Khouw broke down a call spread in Whirlpool.
Dan Nathan illustrated a put spread in the Semiconductor ETF.
Mike Khouw also took a look at a put calendar in Costco.
Trader disclosure: Dan Nathan is Long TLT Dec call spread. XLF Oct put spread. XRT Oct put spread. SMH Nov put spread. Mike Khouw is long HAL.