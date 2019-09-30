Treasury yields rise ahead of new data

China has put in place national plans to become a leader in areas such as AI and to foster homegrown industries that it has typically relied on the U.S. for.Technologyread more
U.S. government debt prices fell on Monday as investors monitors trade with China and an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
At around 01:50 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at 1.6801%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.1293.
Traders are monitoring news that the White House is looking at limiting U.S. investment in China – a move that could hurt their trade negotiations.
In the meantime, the U.S. Congress is trying to get access to President Trump's calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders. Lawmakers have said they are concerned that the president may have jeopardized national security during those calls.
On the data front, there will be Chicago PMIs and the Dallas Fed manufacturing due at 09:45 a.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. ET, respectively.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will be on CNBC at 3:30 a.m. ET.
The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $87 billion in 13 and 26-week bills.