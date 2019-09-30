Treasury yields rise ahead of new data

Skip Navigation
China's tech ambition is 'unstoppable' — with or without the...

China has put in place national plans to become a leader in areas such as AI and to foster homegrown industries that it has typically relied on the U.S. for.

Two indicators for China's manufacturing activity beat...

China's official manufacturing PMI was 49.8 for September, while the private Caixin/Markit survey was 51.4 — both exceeded expectations.

Forever 21 files for bankruptcy, plans to close most of its Asia,...

Forever 21, whose aggressive real estate expansion weighed on its finances, has 815 stores globally.

Budweiser APAC surges about 4% in its IPO, the second biggest...

Budweiser shares opened at 27.40 Hong Kong dollars ($3.49) a share, above its IPO pricing of HK$27 per share.

Restricting investment into Chinese firms could hit US as hard as...

Possible U.S. restrictions on investing in Chinese companies would not only have a limited effect on China — but it could also hurt the United States.

China state media warn US investment curbs will have 'significant...

The state-owned outlet criticized the move by the U.S. politicians, saying that they "seem to believe that a decoupling from China will be simple" and "won't significantly...

Pigeons, drones and balloons banned in Beijing so they don't...

Ahead of its 70th anniversary celebrations, China issued a ban on flying kites, captive pigeons and drones over the capital as the country prepares for one of its largest...

Inside the Overwatch League

The esports market is projected to exceed $1 billion for the first time in 2019, according to analytics company Newzoo. The Overwatch League, an esports league for the...

Why Facebook and Amazon have joined the race to bring computing...

Dueling announcements this week from Facebook and Amazon underscore how quickly big tech companies are moving to the next computing interface.

Taiwan orders markets, schools closed as strong typhoon...

Typhoon Mitag, categorized by Taiwan's weather bureau as the second-strongest typhoon level, was expected to approach the coast of the northeastern county of Yilan with...

Whistleblower will testify 'very soon' as House ramps up Trump...

Schiff said Sunday that the impeachment inquiry will focus on "the fundamental breach of the president's oath of office."

Street fires burn in Hong Kong amid battles between protesters...

Hong Kong police fired a water cannon, rubber bullets and round after round of tear gas at petrol bomb-throwing protesters on Sunday in some of the most widespread and violent...

Bonds

Treasury yields rise ahead of new data

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • There will be Chicago PMIs and the Dallas Fed manufacturing due at 09:45 a.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. ET, respectively.
  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will be on CNBC at 3:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. government debt prices fell on Monday as investors monitors trade with China and an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

At around 01:50 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at 1.6801%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.1293.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

Traders are monitoring news that the White House is looking at limiting U.S. investment in China – a move that could hurt their trade negotiations.

In the meantime, the U.S. Congress is trying to get access to President Trump's calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders. Lawmakers have said they are concerned that the president may have jeopardized national security during those calls.

On the data front, there will be Chicago PMIs and the Dallas Fed manufacturing due at 09:45 a.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. ET, respectively.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will be on CNBC at 3:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $87 billion in 13 and 26-week bills.