Walgreens joins CVS in suspending sales of heartburn medicine Zantac during safety review

Packages of Zantac, a popular medication which decreases stomach acid production and prevents heartburn, sit on a shelf at a drugstore on September 19, 2019 in New York City.

Walgreens is the latest retailer to suspend sales of Sanofi's heartburn medication Zantac and other generic ranitidine products while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviews their safety.

"We are removing Zantac and ranitidine products from our shelves while the FDA continues its review of the products," the company said in a written statement.

CVS Health announced Saturday it was discontinuing sales of the medication as well as its own generic ranitidine products.

The news comes after Valisure, an online pharmacy company, alerted the FDA earlier this month that Zantac includes an impurity that could cause cancer.