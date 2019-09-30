Watch: Trump attends welcome ceremony for Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley

The disappointing IPO season has led some to question the lofty valuations of late-stage private companies ahead of their public debuts.Technologyread more
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Senate rules would mean he would have to take up impeachment if the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.Politicsread more
WeWork has announced it will withdraw its S-1 filing as it seeks to postpone its highly anticipated initial public offering.Technologyread more
In a hearing last week, Schiff delivered a self-described "parody" of Trump's call with Ukraine's president using mobster-like language.Politicsread more
"I hope we can get a conclusion to this sometime soon because Rural America really needs it," says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.Politicsread more
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Monday allowing college athletes to get paid for endorsement deals — a move that defied collegiate athletic leaders who say the...Sportsread more
GOP. Rep. Adam Kinzinger blasted President Trump's tweet warning of a 'civil war like-fracture' if Trump were to face impeachment charges, calling it 'beyond repugnant' the...Politicsread more
Chinese companies do not deserve to be listed on the U.S. stock exchange if they don't adhere to the same standards as every American company, said Kyle Bass.Marketsread more
Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro says recent reports that the U.S. is considering restrictions on Chinese companies are inaccurate.Marketsread more
CVS said it will discontinue sales the popular Zantac heartburn treatment and its own generic ranitidine products from its pharmacies after traces of a known carcinogen were...Retailread more
"The weekend talk shows were consumed with the impeachment deal and it doesn't seem to have a major market impact," says the longtime trader.Marketsread more
[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
President Donald Trump on Monday is set to participate in a ceremony welcoming Gen. Mark Milley as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Milley, who has been chief of the Army since 2015, will succeed Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, an Obama appointee. Trump announced Milley's nomination last December.
Milley has been described as a charismatic and sometimes blunt leader. He has played a role in some of the Army's most well-known events of the past few years, including the move to allow women to serve in front-line combat posts and the decision to charge Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl with desertion after he walked off his post and was captured by the Taliban.