Watch: Trump attends welcome ceremony for Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Monday is set to participate in a ceremony welcoming Gen. Mark Milley as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Milley, who has been chief of the Army since 2015, will succeed Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, an Obama appointee. Trump announced Milley's nomination last December.

Milley has been described as a charismatic and sometimes blunt leader. He has played a role in some of the Army's most well-known events of the past few years, including the move to allow women to serve in front-line combat posts and the decision to charge Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl with desertion after he walked off his post and was captured by the Taliban.

