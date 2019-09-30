Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Tuesday

October has historically been the most volatile month as the VIX, an index that measures investors' fear, tends to peak in the month.Marketsread more
Forever 21 on Sunday night announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close nearly 200 locations across the U.S. The apparel retailer has 815 stores...Retailread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday proposed an "inequality tax" that would hit McDonald's, J.P. Morgan and Walmart especially hard, according to the Sanders campaign.Wealthread more
In a letter to Giuliani, the heads of three House committees asked for information related to efforts to get Ukraine to investigate the Biden family.Politicsread more
Wall Street ended a volatile quarter on a high note amid U.S.-China trade optimism.Marketsread more
A law firm representing the family of the Facebook employee who committed suicide this month announced it is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the death.Technologyread more
A California man has been charged with acting as an illegal foreign agent as part of an elaborate FBI sting operation targeting Chinese intelligence operatives working in the...U.S. Newsread more
John Bolton said Monday that it would be unacceptable for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to possess nuclear warheads.Defenseread more
Amazon wants to popularize its Go cashierless checkout technology by retrofitting existing businesses with it. It's in talks with airport retailers, movie theaters, and...Technologyread more
We'll get manufacturing data and speeches from Federal Reserve members on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month and quarter.Marketsread more
Many tech companies wouldn't be affected by Sanders' proposal because they tend to pay employees high salaries. But Amazon and Apple would be notable exceptions.Technologyread more
Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.
Tuesday marks the first trading day of the month and fourth quarter. After a volatile three-month period, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the quarter in positive territory. But will October keep up with this trend?
October is historically the most volatile month of the year for stocks, with the Cboe Volatility index, reaching 21 on average over the past three decades.
UBS said that to have a positive outlook on stocks, it needs to see progress on trade and better economic data.
"We expect trade tensions to persist and central banks to remain dovish in 4Q," UBS global chief investment officer Mark Haefele said in a note to clients.
We'll get a gauge of U.S. manufacturing in September, a sector that contracted for the first time in three years in August, weighed on by the U.S.-China trade war.
The ISM U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.1 in August; any reading below 50 signals a contraction. Economists are expecting a rebound to 50.2 for September, although the employment component of the manufacturing sector entered contraction territory last week, hitting the lowest level since January 2010.
Economists are expecting manufacturing PMI to come in at 51, the same as August. Construction spending is also expected to rise 0.4%, after rising 0.1% in August.
Several members of the Federal Reserve are slated to speak on Tuesday, including Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.
Earlier in September, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates for the second time since the financial crisis. Hearing from the Fed members could give investors clues about future rate cuts.
Major events (all times ET):
Monthly vehicle sales
8:50 a.m. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida
9:15 a.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard
9:30 a.m. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman
9:45 a.m. Manufacturing PMI
10:00 a.m. ISM manufacturing
10:00 a.m. Construction spending
4:15 p.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans
Major earnings:
McCormick (before the bell)
Stitch Fix (after the bell)
United Natural Foods (after the bell)