Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Tuesday

Tuesday marks the first trading day of the month and fourth quarter. After a volatile three-month period, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the quarter in positive territory. But will October keep up with this trend?

October is historically the most volatile month of the year for stocks, with the Cboe Volatility index, reaching 21 on average over the past three decades.

UBS said that to have a positive outlook on stocks, it needs to see progress on trade and better economic data.

"We expect trade tensions to persist and central banks to remain dovish in 4Q," UBS global chief investment officer Mark Haefele said in a note to clients.