Boris Johnson defends new Brexit plans after EU criticism

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his hotel as he prepares to attend the second day of the annual Conservative Party conference at the Manchester Central convention complex in Manchester, north-west England on September 30, 2019.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his government's proposals for an amended Brexit deal after extracts of the plan were reported by media outlets and criticized by the Republic of Ireland.

Media reports on Monday and early Tuesday suggested the U.K. government had suggested to the EU that there could be customs posts on either side of the border — but not on the actual border — between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland as a way to get round the contentious Irish "backstop" issue (to avoid a physical hard border on the island of Ireland).

The plans have been criticized by ministers in Dublin. Irish broadcaster RTE, which first published a report on the proposals, said EU officials felt the U.K. was seemingly retreating from commitments to avoid a hard border and any physical infrastructure.

But Johnson defended the British government on Tuesday morning, saying the comments from Brussels and Dublin were not related to the final Brexit proposals that are due to be tabled later this week.

"As far as I can make out from what I've seen from the response from Brussels and I think Dublin, they're not talking about the proposals that we're actually going to be taking, they're talking about some stuff that went in previously," Johnson told the BBC.