Chances of an October Fed rate cut increase after survey shows a slump in manufacturing

Raymond James says Wall Street is underestimating Elizabeth Warren's odds of winning the White House in 2020.Marketsread more
A monthly gauge of U.S. manufacturing showed its worst reading in more than 10 years in September as exports dived.Marketsread more
"They are their own worst enemies," Trump wrote of the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell after a weak manufacturing index reading.Politicsread more
A new survey by Gartner found that the majority of chief marketing officers at large companies in North America and the U.K. believe their marketing budgets will rebound in...Technologyread more
Some 29 information technology sector companies have lowered their guidance, which is the biggest number since FactSet starting tracking the data in 2006.Marketsread more
Venture capitalists, public market CEOs and buyside investors will gather on Tuesday in San Francisco for an event focused on the benefits of direct listings.Technologyread more
The White House memo does not make a policy recommendation but outlines the reasons why potential China investment limits should be studied.Politicsread more
Shares of Schwab fell 7% in response to the move. Competitor TD Ameritrade lost 20%, its worst day since 2006.Marketsread more
Coke said that it will bring Coca-Cola Energy, which already launched earlier this year in overseas markets including Great Britain, Spain and Germany, to the U.S. in January.Food & Beverageread more
Stocks dropped as disappointing manufacturing data stoked worries over the U.S. economy.US Marketsread more
Cory Booker raises over $6 million in the third quarter after sounding the alarm that he may have to drop out of the race.2020 Electionsread more
Traders now see a bigger chance of another rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month after a key gauge of U.S. manufacturing showed the worst reading since 2009, raising fears of a recession.
The fed funds futures market now points to a 63% chance of a quarter-point rate cut at the Fed's October meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Before the release of the manufacturing data, traders were pricing in about a 40% chance of a rate reduction this month.
The tool is based on futures pricing from live markets and reflect the views of traders placing real bets on the CME exchange.
The U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index from the Institute for Supply Management came in at 47.8% in September, the lowest since June 2009, marking the second consecutive month of contraction.
"Clearly the trade war and strong dollar continue to weigh on domestic goods producers," Jon Hill, U.S. rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note on Tuesday. "Given this, one has to wonder how impactful incrementally lower rates may or may not be."
The Fed took down its benchmark overnight lending rate to a target range of 1.75% to 2% in September, two months after the central bank delivered its first rate cuts in 11 years. It offered few indications that further reductions are ahead however as members were divided on future action.
The weak manufacturing data deepened worries a global slowdown would tip us into a recession as the economy took a big hit from the tit-for-tat tariffs in the U.S.-China trade war. The Fed has cited uncertainties around trade as a headwind to the U.S. economy.