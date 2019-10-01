China's Xi: 'No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation'

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday in a speech commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party's rule that no force could sway China's development.

"There is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation," Xi said in Mandarin, according to an official translation broadcast through state media. "No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation forging ahead."

Xi did not specifically mention any other country by name, and emphasized that China would pursue peaceful development.

"Long live the great Communist Party of China. And long live the great Chinese People!" Xi concluded his speech, which lasted for less than 10 minutes.