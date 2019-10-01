ConEd CEO explains how utility stocks react to interest rates — It's 'a knife that cuts both ways'

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Silicon Valley ready to back Warren despite her pledge to break...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren could see a major boost from donors in Silicon Valley who are drawn to her Big Tech proposals.

2020 Electionsread more

After scary manufacturing drop, this is the number to watch...

Wednesday's report of ADP private payrolls could give clues on the labor market, the next part of the economy to be scrutinized.

Market Insiderread more

Here's a map of the Forever 21 stores that could close by the end...

Forever 21 on Tuesday released a list of the nearly 180 locations it expects to close as part of its bankruptcy proceedings, including those stores' owners. When the apparel...

Retailread more

Trump, RNC blow away top Dems with $125 million raised in third...

The pro-Trump groups, which also include his joint fundraising entities, have raised more than $308 million in total in 2019, and boast more than $156 million cash on hand.

Politicsread more

Leaked Facebook audio is a sign of decreased morale, former...

If current employees are going into the all-hands meetings and recording audio of their CEO, that is a sign that employee morale is in the dumps, multiple former Facebook...

Technologyread more

Jim Cramer: It should be harder for Chinese companies to go...

"This is purely about protecting investors from garbage merchandise," the "Mad Money" host says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Uber and Lyft close at record lows as investor skepticism grows

Shares of Uber and Lyft fell to fresh lows on Tuesday, posting their lowest close ever, as the ride-hailing firms join a string of recently public companies facing fresh...

Technologyread more

Kamala Harris campaign raises $11.6 million in the third quarter

Harris' $11.6 million third-quarter haul trails the amount raised by Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

2020 Electionsread more

Dow drops to start Q4, but there's a historical case to remain...

Recession red signals are weighing on stocks, and the fourth-quarter 2018 was a disaster, but over the past decade the final quarter of trading has been the best for the S&P...

Executive Edgeread more

Banned coach Alberto Salazar briefed Nike CEO on doping...

Banned running coach Alberto Salazar briefed Nike CEO Mark Parker on doping violations on multiple occasions, according to materials released Monday by the U.S. Anti-Doping...

Sportsread more

Stitch Fix shares fall despite earnings beat, with 'softer'...

Stitch Fix's active client base grew 18% year over year, reaching 3.2 million people, the company said when it reported earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

Retailread more

Former GOP Rep. Chris Collins pleads guilty in insider trading...

Collins, 69, changed his plea in Manhattan federal court a day after submitting his resignation from Congress, where he had represented New York's 27th District since 2013.

Politicsread more
Mad Money

ConEd CEO explains how utility stocks react to interest rates — It's 'a knife that cuts both ways'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • Consolidated Edison CEO John McAvoy tells CNBC's Jim Cramer that interest rates are "a knife that cuts both ways."
  • "We benefit as a sector as interest rates go down. We get hurt on the other end as interest rates come up," he says in an interview.
  • "We worked to make sure that all of our investments are optimized to the value in customers and adopt things like solar panels, battery storage, electric vehicles and energy efficiency," he says.

Demand for utility stocks tends to go up as long-term interest rates go down because they are "inversely correlated" to interest rates, the CEO of New York energy provider Consolidated Edison told CNBC on Tuesday.

John McAvoy said in an interview with Jim Cramer on "Mad Money" that some investors view the sector as a "bond alternative" but warned that the sentiment can be cyclical.

"That's a knife that cuts both ways," the chief explained. "We benefit as a sector as interest rates go down. We get hurt on the other end as interest rates come up."

The comments came the same day the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 343 points on the first trading day of the fourth quarter. In the month of September, U.S. manufacturing had its lowest output in more than a decade. The Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index came in at 47.8%, the second month of contraction.

Shares of Consolidated Edison, widely known as Con Ed, are up more than 23% in 2019. McAvoy said the energy company has had 45 straight years of dividend increases, "the longest of any utility in the S&P 500," but stopped shy of predicting the future yield.

Con Ed is also focused on the transition to a clean energy economy, McAvoy said. The move to renewable energy will be of benefit to both customers and investors, he added. The company's clean energy business is investing in a number of areas to expand renewable and energy infrastructure projects.

"We worked to make sure that all of our investments are optimized to the value in customers and adopt things like solar panels, battery storage, electric vehicles and energy efficiency."

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com