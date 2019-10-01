Cory Booker raises over $6 million in the third quarter after threatening to drop out of the 2020 race

Sen. Cory Booker is breathing a sigh of relief as his campaign announces that he raised over $6 million in the third quarter.

The haul represents the most Booker has raised since the start of his campaign for president. His campaign manager, Addisu Demissie, celebrated the fundraising results after Booker declared last week that the campaign would need to raise at least $1.7 million in the final 10 days of the quarter if the candidate was to remain in the race.

"I'm proud to report that our 10 day push raised a total of $2,159,165.34 from more than 46,000 donation," he said in a memo to supporters on Tuesday. "Because of you, we'll be able to make critical investments that will allow us to continue growing our campaign in the way we need to compete to win the nomination."

The memo also describes the next steps for Booker's campaign now that it has met its fundraising goal, which will include hiring at least 40 new staffers and opening new field offices in the early states.

For Booker, having a triumphant fundraising quarter could be the boost he needs to rise in the polls. A Real Clear Politics polling average has the New Jersey lawmaker ranked eighth with 1.4 percent of the vote among his other competitors.

Meanwhile, two other Democratic primary participants with a stronger polling average announced much higher fundraising hauls.

Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign said they brought in $25.3 million over the course of the same time period while Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised just over $19 million.