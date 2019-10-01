Cramer to Wall Street: 'I want to stop the fear of Sen. Warren'

Raymond James says Wall Street is underestimating Elizabeth Warren's odds of winning the White House in 2020.Marketsread more
A monthly gauge of U.S. manufacturing showed its worst reading in more than 10 years in September as exports dived.Marketsread more
"They are their own worst enemies," Trump wrote of the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell after a weak manufacturing index reading.Politicsread more
Some 29 information technology sector companies have lowered their guidance, which is the biggest number since FactSet starting tracking the data in 2006.Marketsread more
Shares of Schwab fell 7% in response to the move. Competitor TD Ameritrade lost 20%, its worst day since 2006.Marketsread more
Stocks gave back initial gains as disappointing manufacturing data stoked worries over the U.S. economy.US Marketsread more
Cory Booker raises over $6 million in the third quarter after sounding the alarm that he may have to drop out of the race.2020 Electionsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
The approval is a milestone in commercial drone delivery, with companies including Amazon, Uber and Google parent Alphabet racing to add unmanned aircraft to their fleets.Transportationread more
"I think Chipotle can go to a thousand. It is a great stock here," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
The world got a hint at Zuckerberg's real thinking behind regulation and the potential breakup after The Verge published two hours of leaked audio from a July meeting between...Technologyread more
Wall Street's abject fear of Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren getting into the White House is a mistake, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.
"The fear of Sen. Warren is getting overblown," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street," three weeks after he said that financial industry CEOs were telling him that "she's got to be stopped."
"I want to stop the fear of Sen. Warren. I really think that's a mistake," Cramer said Tuesday, as the liberal firebrand continues to climb in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
When the "Mad Money" host reported on the extent of Wall Street's worries about Warren on Sept. 10, the Massachusetts senator was No. 2 in the Real Clear Politics polling average with 18% support. At the time, former Vice President Joe Biden led the crowded field with nearly 30% support. As of Sunday, the RCP polling average showed Warren narrowing the gap with Biden, with 23% support to his 27.2%.
Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC that "I don't think she's nearly as anti-business" as portrayed. He also said jokingly, "I think there is such a thing called Congress," suggesting more seriously that her banking-bashing and wealth-taxing proposals could not unilaterally go into effect if she were to become president.
Last month, Warren sought to capitalize on Cramer's initial September comments about Wall Street being scared of her candidacy.
In the midst of all the talk about CEOs fearing Warren, Cramer said he respects her. "You have a soft spot for her, it seems," CNBC host Carl Quintanilla said to Cramer on Sept. 12. "Yes," Cramer replied, saying it's "because I think she has thought about the people who are not doing well in the country, and that is great."