Credit Suisse clears CEO in spying probe, COO Bouee to go

Top Stories

China's Xi: 'No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese...

In his opening address at the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party's rule, Xi Jinping says no force can sway China's development.

China Politicsread more

EU trade official: Europe 'must stand up for itself' in aircraft...

The European Union's next chief of trade policy said the United States is not yet "in a position" to engage on proposals to end aircraft subsidies.

Traderead more

China is not the only one that has to change its practices:...

The U.S. also has to re-look the way it's engaging with China to address its complaints, said Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University.

Politicsread more

Hong Kong braces for a day of mass protests on China's National...

Hong Kong is bracing for another day of mass demonstrations as China celebrates its National Day.

China Politicsread more

The holidays are 'less important' to retailers as more sales...

Coresight Research said Tuesday it's calling for a 4% increase in U.S. retail sales this November and December, which isn't as robust as some estimates already out there.

Retailread more

'Coal is still king' in SE Asia even as countries work toward...

Coal is still a dominant fuel in the rapidly growing economies of Southeast Asia, data from several recent reports show.

Energyread more

Asia stocks edge higher; Australia's rate decision ahead

Stocks in Asia edged higher in Tuesday afternoon trade, with Australia's central bank set to announce its rate decision.

Asia Marketsread more

Don't expect calm markets in October, usually a month for wild...

October has historically been the most volatile month as the VIX, an index that measures investors' fear, tends to peak in the month.

Marketsread more

Here's why the Forever 21 bankruptcy could be really bad news for...

Forever 21 on Sunday night announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close nearly 200 locations across the U.S.

Retailread more

Pompeo was on Trump-Ukraine call at center of impeachment inquiry

Pompeo had previously dodged questions about the July call, NBC News reports.

Politicsread more

Ex-FDA chief says 'structures' weren't in place to identify...

McClellan says former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb had tried over the last couple of years to put a more "aggressive regulatory structure in place" for use of e-cigarettes.

Health and Scienceread more
Key Points
  • Two big shareholders had said they wanted CEO Tidjane Thiam, architect of a sweeping three-year revamp at the bank he joined in 2015, to stay unless it was shown he broke the law.
  • Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee resigned after the investigation by the Homburger law firm found he alone initiated observation of Khan, who abruptly left in July and later joined arch-rival UBS.


A Swiss flag flies over a sign of Swiss bank Credit Suisse on May 8, 2014 in Bern.
FABRICE COFFRINI | AFP | Getty Images

Credit Suisse on Tuesday cleared Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam in an internal investigation into the botched surveillance of the bank's former wealth management head Iqbal Khan in a probe that cost Thiam's right-hand man his job.

Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee resigned after the investigation by the Homburger law firm found he alone initiated observation of Khan, who abruptly left in July and later joined arch-rival UBS.

"The Board of Directors considers that the mandate for the observation of Iqbal Khan was wrong and disproportionate and has resulted in severe reputational damage to the bank," Switzerland's second-biggest bank said in a statement.

"The Homburger investigation did not identify any indication that the CEO had approved the observation of Iqbal Khan nor that he was aware of it prior to September 18, 2019, after the observation had been aborted," the bank said.

Two big shareholders had said they wanted Tidjane, architect of a sweeping three-year revamp at the bank he joined in 2015, to stay unless it was shown he broke the law.

Credit Suisse launched the enquiry to find out the circumstances that led to a confrontation in Zurich on Sept. 17 between Khan and private detectives that Credit Suisse had hired to tail him. 

"Neither the Homburger investigation nor the observation of Iqbal Khan identified any evidence that Iqbal Khan had attempted to poach employees or clients away from Credit Suisse, contrary to his contractual obligations," it said.