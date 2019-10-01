Credit Suisse hopes to close the curtain on bizarre spying saga

Following the eruption of an unprecedented scandal at Credit Suisse over the past month, COO Pierre-Olivier Bouee is out, its CEO Tidjane Thiam is in the clear, and the bank is scrambling to mitigate the "reputational damage" inflicted by efforts to carry out covert surveillance on a former top executive. An internal investigation carried out by law firm Homburger determined that Bouee acted alone in ordering surveillance of former wealth management boss Iqbal Khan, who left the Swiss lender abruptly in July to join fierce domestic rival UBS. In a press conference on Tuesday, Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner apologized to Khan and his family for the "wrong and disproportionate" observation operation which has caused "severe reputational damage to the bank." However, he reiterated the Board's confidence in Thiam, insisting that the investigation found "zero evidence" that he was aware of the spying.

Asked by CNBC's Geoff Cutmore whether it was credible to believe that Thiam had no knowledge at all of the events, and whether that was a concern in itself, Rohner said this had been discussed when investigators interviewed Thiam. "We have absolutely zero evidence that he was informed about it, and even in a big company, there are incidents and it was clearly established in the investigation that the COO of the company had acted alone and sometimes it may take some time to actually find out if something like that happened," Rohner said. Bouee has been replaced as COO by company veteran James Walker. The directors also confirmed that a security consultant working for the bank had died, and expressed their condolences, but did not comment further. The Wall Street Journal had reported that the individual committed suicide last Tuesday, citing the Zurich lawyer representing private investigation firm Investigo, which carried out the surveillance on Khan. CNBC was not able to independently verify this report.

Bad blood

Khan left Credit Suisse in July following a deterioration of his relationship with Thiam, according to ongoing media reports. He was placed on unusually short gardening leave, given his seniority, and it was announced in late August that he was due to start work at UBS on Tuesday, October 1. At Tuesday's press conference, Rohner said he personally negotiated the gardening leave with Khan and without the involvement of Thiam. The chairman revealed that he was informed by both Khan and Thiam in January of a dispute which took place at a "personal level" and "seemed to have been a heated discussion," adding that their accounts of the sequence of events had differed. Khan filed a complaint with police in September after reportedly spotting an investigator following him and his wife in Zurich, though conflicting accounts of the incident have emerged.