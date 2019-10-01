Crowdstrike says an aviation industry hacker had significant high-level access to secrets

Just 37% approve of President Trump's handling of his job, the lowest level of his presidency.All-America Economic Surveyread more
Nation-state hackers often target these companies to gather as much information and intellectual property as possible, while also creating "beachheads" within a company meant...Technologyread more
The stock market should have a solid fourth quarter, even with turbulence that could come from the impeachment inquiry and trade tensions.Market Insiderread more
Protests in Hong Kong turned ugly as riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators throwing petrol bombs.China Politicsread more
Apple's chart suggests the stock could be headed for a near-term drop, says Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.Trading Nationread more
Credit Suisse on Tuesday revealed the findings of an internal investigation into a plot to spy on a former top executive.Banksread more
The continuing strike by General Motors union workers has now cost the automaker more than $1 billion during the third quarter, J.P. Morgan estimates.Investingread more
U.S. stock futures point to a higher Wall Street open Tuesday, the first day of the fourth quarter and the first day of the new month.Marketsread more
In his opening address at the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party's rule, Xi Jinping says no force can sway China's development.China Politicsread more
This comes amid allegations that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.Politicsread more
Juul's Switch Network is designed to have the look and feel of a grassroots movement where citizens are emboldened by a shared cause to lobby lawmakers for change. But Juul's...Health and Scienceread more
A new report from cybersecurity company Crowdstrike says an unnamed aviation industry company sustained a significant cyber intrusion through 2018 and 2019, featuring a hacker with "valid credentials" and a "high level of administrative access."
The report gives further insight into what many experts have called persistent, often successful intrusions against the aviation industry. Most recently, AFP reported Airbus had been victim to intrusions and attempted hacks through its huge network of third-party providers. Crowdstrike said the attack outlined in its Tuesday report appeared to be geared toward collecting data and establishing a wide foothold on the aviation company's network.
The incident is another example of how corporate espionage works in critical industries, including those connected to the defense industrial sector like aviation. Nation-state hackers often target these companies to gather as much information and intellectual property as possible, while also establishing several avenues of access within a company meant to serve as wide-scale, longer term network observation points. It's also a reminder that significant security incidents aren't always big data thefts, but can be quieter reconnaissance missions that are hard to detect, but nonetheless severely damaging.
The Crowdstrike report does not attribute the aviation incident to any person or group. The earlier AFP report cited several suggested China as the culprit for other aviation industry attacks. China issued several denies to the Airbus report, with China Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang calling the report irresponsible, unprofessional and having "ulterior motives."
Crowdstrike's new report says the anonymous aviation company's attack likely began with the hacking of an internal business application at the company that was "exposed to the internet," in other words, an internal corporate function that was accessible online.
The hacker had both "valid credentials" and a "high level of administrative access," and was able to move "laterally" across the aviation company, according to the report, meaning he or she could access many different parts of the company. The attacker then moved throughout the company, continuing to steal more credentials and password information along the way to facilitate ever-increasing access to different corporate functions.
Later, the attacker changed tactics and singled out an individual employee at the company, the report said. The hacker "was was observed opening a significant number of document and image files belonging to a user of interest. The files inspected included the extensions .log, .jpg and .docx, and were located within the [employee's] Desktop and Documents directories."
The hack was part of a compilation of intelligence reports released by Crowdstrike on Tuesday. The company outlined attacks its researchers have observed against companies in other industries including telecommunications and the chemical sector.
Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.