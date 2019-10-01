'Americans are getting bigger.' FAA to test whether passengers can safely evacuate cramped airplane cabins

An evacuation slide for the A380 Airbus is tested at UTC Aerospace Systems in Phoenix, Arizona, July 11, 2014.

The Federal Aviation Administration is planning to test later this year whether American passengers can safely evacuate airplanes in an emergency after airlines spent decades adding smaller seats — and more of them — to their planes.

A funding bill passed last year gave the FAA the authority to establish minimum airplane seat dimensions. The FAA said it need to conduct tests to determine if current seats and configurations warrant any changes. Meanwhile, lawmakers have fretted whether they're too small for average American travelers, who are getting heavier.

"Americans are getting bigger so seat size is important but it's got to be looked at in the context of safety," Deputy FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell said at a House panel hearing last week.

The average American man has gained almost 10 pounds since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, weighing in at 197.8 pounds in 2016. The average weight of U.S. women has also increased by nearly 7 pounds over that period to 170.5 pounds in 2016, the CDC said.

The FAA's tests, which will be conducted over 12 days at its Civil Aerospace Medical Institute in Oklahoma City, will include 720 volunteers who will be asked to evacuate an aircraft cabin simulator under stressful conditions: lights off and with some of the exits blocked. It will also account for travelers flying with small children on their laps, animals and passengers with disabilities.

Lawmakers at at a House hearing on the FAA's implementation of last year's bill worried that the smaller seats could be a safety hazard, especially as Americans become heavier.

"Beside whether I cram my backside into the seat getting out would be a really useful thing," said Rep. Paul Mitchell, a Michigan Republican.

Elwell told lawmakers that the last aircraft evacuation test regulators conducted with people was in Europe with a variant of the Airbus A350 plane last year.

But Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., insisted that tests should occur with Americans — not just Europeans — and that passengers with disabilities should also be included.

"We're widening out more than the Europeans," he said, adding: "It would be good to invite me because I have a bad leg."

Crews must be able to evacuate passengers from aircraft within 90 seconds.