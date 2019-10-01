Finnish police say one dead after violent incident at school

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Trump's approval rating drops to new low, but most still oppose...

Just 37% approve of President Trump's handling of his job, the lowest level of his presidency.

Stock strategists see gains despite impeachment inquiry, trade...

The stock market should have a solid fourth quarter, even with turbulence that could come from the impeachment inquiry and trade tensions.

Hong Kong protester shot by police as they fire tear gas on...

Protests in Hong Kong turned ugly as riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators throwing petrol bombs.

China's Xi: 'No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese...

In his opening address at the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party's rule, Xi Jinping says no force can sway China's development.

Trump asked the Australian prime minister to help investigate...

This comes amid allegations that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Vaping giant Juul recruits customers for shadow grassroots...

Juul's Switch Network is designed to have the look and feel of a grassroots movement where citizens are emboldened by a shared cause to lobby lawmakers for change. But Juul's...

The holidays are 'less important' to retailers as more sales...

Coresight Research said Tuesday it's calling for a 4% increase in U.S. retail sales this November and December, which isn't as robust as some estimates already out there.

Pompeo was on Trump-Ukraine call at center of impeachment inquiry

Pompeo had previously dodged questions about the July call, NBC News reports.

FAA testing if larger U.S. passengers can safely evacuate cramped...

The FAA is planning to test whether passengers can safely evacuate airplane cabins as carriers opt for smaller seats and more cramped cabins.

Credit Suisse clears CEO in spying probe, COO Bouee to go

Credit Suisse on Tuesday cleared Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam in an internal investigation into the botched surveillance of the bank's former wealth management head Iqbal...

GOP defenses for Trump's Ukraine call quickly collapse under...

Trump, his aides and select allies in Congress have feverishly sought to redirect a whistleblower's complaints toward Democratic adversaries.

One FANG stock could rally another 40% before it gets overvalued,...

Alphabet has bucked a fall in FANG stocks this month, but one trader sees massive opportunity in a different name.

World News

Finnish police say one dead after violent incident at school

One person is dead after a violent incident at a school in a shopping center in Kuopio, a town in eastern Finland, police said on Tuesday.

Officers used firearms and one person has been taken into custody, the force also said on its Twitter feed.