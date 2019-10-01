Finnish police say one dead after violent incident at school

Just 37% approve of President Trump's handling of his job, the lowest level of his presidency.All-America Economic Surveyread more
The stock market should have a solid fourth quarter, even with turbulence that could come from the impeachment inquiry and trade tensions.Market Insiderread more
Protests in Hong Kong turned ugly as riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators throwing petrol bombs.China Politicsread more
In his opening address at the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party's rule, Xi Jinping says no force can sway China's development.China Politicsread more
This comes amid allegations that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.Politicsread more
Juul's Switch Network is designed to have the look and feel of a grassroots movement where citizens are emboldened by a shared cause to lobby lawmakers for change. But Juul's...Health and Scienceread more
Coresight Research said Tuesday it's calling for a 4% increase in U.S. retail sales this November and December, which isn't as robust as some estimates already out there.Retailread more
Pompeo had previously dodged questions about the July call, NBC News reports.Politicsread more
The FAA is planning to test whether passengers can safely evacuate airplane cabins as carriers opt for smaller seats and more cramped cabins.Airlinesread more
Credit Suisse on Tuesday cleared Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam in an internal investigation into the botched surveillance of the bank's former wealth management head Iqbal...Banksread more
Trump, his aides and select allies in Congress have feverishly sought to redirect a whistleblower's complaints toward Democratic adversaries.Politicsread more
One person is dead after a violent incident at a school in a shopping center in Kuopio, a town in eastern Finland, police said on Tuesday.
Officers used firearms and one person has been taken into custody, the force also said on its Twitter feed.