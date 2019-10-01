GoPro launches two new cameras as it tries to become profitable this year

Charles Schwab said on Tuesday that it is ending commissions for online trading in U.S. stocks, exchange-traded funds and options.Marketsread more
Just 37% approve of President Trump's handling of his job, the lowest level of his presidency.All-America Economic Surveyread more
Bernie Sanders' $25.3 million haul in the third quarter is the biggest for a Democratic presidential candidate so far in the 2020 primary.2020 Electionsread more
Protests in Hong Kong turned ugly as riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators throwing petrol bombs.China Politicsread more
In audio published by The Verge from two July meetings with employees, Zuckerberg addressed the potential for a breakup of Facebook.Technologyread more
Nation-state hackers often target these companies to gather as much information and intellectual property as possible, while also creating "beachheads" within a company meant...Technologyread more
The stock market should have a solid fourth quarter, even with turbulence that could come from the impeachment inquiry and trade tensions.Market Insiderread more
Juul's Switch Network is designed to have the look and feel of a grassroots movement where citizens are emboldened by a shared cause to lobby lawmakers for change. But Juul's...Health and Scienceread more
GoPro announced two new cameras on Tuesday including the HERO8 Black and the HERO MAX, in addition to three new camera accessories.Technologyread more
If you think a rate cut by the Federal Reserve would boost the stock market, think again, UBS warned.Marketsread more
Ford has agreed to sell 51% of its business operations in India to Mahindra as part of a $275 million joint venture that will develop, market and distribute Ford brand...Autosread more
GoPro on Tuesday announced two new cameras, the $399 HERO8 Black and the $499 HERO MAX.
GoPro CEO Nick Woodman said in second quarter earnings report, when it said revenue sank 4.7%, that the company is "on track" to be profitable during the second half of this year. The new and more expensive cameras, which sit at the high end of GoPro's portfolio, could fix that, but only if people buy them.
The HERO8 Black is 14 % lighter than the current HERO7 Black and has a 12-megapixel camera sensor with improved HDR, which will improve pictures and video in low-light areas. It has new HyperSmooth 2.0 video stabilization to help smooth out bumpy video, wind-noise reduction and can shoot 4K video in addition to slow-motion video.
The HERO MAX has two lenses and can record sharper 5.6K video in 360-degrees. A a new Max SuperView ultra-wide camera mode for fitting more of the scene into pictures and videos, can livestream in 1080p and offers an option that lets people automatically backup videos and photos to the cloud. It also has six microphones, which GoPro says will offer the "best stereo sound ever" from one of its cameras.
GoPro also announced three modular add-ons for the cameras. There's an $80 Display Mod with a 1.9-inch display that can fold to the front or back of the camera and help you better frame your pictures and videos. A $50 waterproof Light Mod and a Media Mod, which lets you attach both the Display Mod and the Light Mod to the top of your GoPro. The picture at the top of this story shows what those mods look like when attached tot he HERO8 Black.
Both cameras are available to preorder Tuesday. The HERO8 Black will ship on Oct. 15 and the HERO MAX will ship on Oct. 24.