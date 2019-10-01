GoPro launches two new cameras as it tries to become profitable this year

GoPro on Tuesday announced two new cameras, the $399 HERO8 Black and the $499 HERO MAX.

GoPro CEO Nick Woodman said in second quarter earnings report, when it said revenue sank 4.7%, that the company is "on track" to be profitable during the second half of this year. The new and more expensive cameras, which sit at the high end of GoPro's portfolio, could fix that, but only if people buy them.

The HERO8 Black is 14 % lighter than the current HERO7 Black and has a 12-megapixel camera sensor with improved HDR, which will improve pictures and video in low-light areas. It has new HyperSmooth 2.0 video stabilization to help smooth out bumpy video, wind-noise reduction and can shoot 4K video in addition to slow-motion video.