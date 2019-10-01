Slack, Spotify and Michael Lewis will join nearly every big investor in Silicon Valley to talk about direct listings vs IPOs

Bill Gurley, the venture capitalist from Benchmark and former Uber board member, is leading a meeting in San Francisco on Tuesday to explore alternatives to the traditional IPO process, which the investor said recently has put Silicon Valley "on the bad end of a bad joke for about four decades now."

The invitation-only event — Direct Listings: A Simpler and Superior Alternative to the IPO — is being held at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco and will include presentations from public CEOs and CFOs who have gone through IPOs in recent years, as well top executives from Slack and Spotify, which bypassed underwriters in favor of the direct listing path, according to the agenda obtained by CNBC.

The direct listing approach will be a primary topic of discussion, as companies look for ways to allow employees and early investors to sell shares without waiting for the six-month lock-up period to expire and to avoid paying such hefty fees to underwriters. One of the main ways bankers currently make money is through the so-called greenshoe, which allows them to buy shares at the IPO price after the initial pop.

Sequoia Capital's Mike Moritz is participating in a session with Spotify CFO Barry McCarthy. Sequoia is a large investor in Airbnb, one of the largest remaining tech companies that has not gone public. It's expected to pursue a direct listing next year, according to Bloomberg.

CEOs speaking include Zillow's Rich Barton, who co-founded the real estate site in 2004 and just took the helm this year, Stitch Fix's Katrina Lake and MuleSoft's Greg Schott, whose company was bought by Salesforce last year.

From the buy side — the investors who buy public stocks — the event will feature a discussion between money managers at Wellington, Holocene and Altimeter.

About 100 private companies are expected to attend, along with partners from venture firms Andreessen Horowitz, Menlo Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, GGV and others, according to people familiar with the event who asked not to be named because the guest list is private. Stacey Cunningham, president of NYSE Euronext will be interviewed on stage, and Jay Ritter, an IPO expert and business professor at the University of Florida, will present four decades worth of data.