Auto workers strike has cost GM over $1 billion, JP Morgan estimates

Trump's approval rating drops to new low, but most still oppose...

Just 37% approve of President Trump's handling of his job, the lowest level of his presidency.

All-America Economic Surveyread more

Crowdstrike says an aviation industry hacker had high-level...

Nation-state hackers often target these companies to gather as much information and intellectual property as possible, while also creating "beachheads" within a company meant...

Technologyread more

Stock strategists see gains despite impeachment inquiry, trade...

The stock market should have a solid fourth quarter, even with turbulence that could come from the impeachment inquiry and trade tensions.

Market Insiderread more

Hong Kong protester shot by police as they fire tear gas on...

Protests in Hong Kong turned ugly as riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators throwing petrol bombs.

China Politicsread more

Investors may soon get a chance to buy Apple at lower levels:...

Apple's chart suggests the stock could be headed for a near-term drop, says Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.

Trading Nationread more

Credit Suisse hopes to close the curtain on bizarre spying saga

Credit Suisse on Tuesday revealed the findings of an internal investigation into a plot to spy on a former top executive.

Banksread more

Auto workers strike has cost GM over $1 billion, JP Morgan...

The continuing strike by General Motors union workers has now cost the automaker more than $1 billion during the third quarter, J.P. Morgan estimates.

Investingread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

U.S. stock futures point to a higher Wall Street open Tuesday, the first day of the fourth quarter and the first day of the new month.

Marketsread more

China's Xi: 'No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese...

In his opening address at the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party's rule, Xi Jinping says no force can sway China's development.

China Politicsread more

Trump asked the Australian prime minister to help investigate...

This comes amid allegations that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Politicsread more

Vaping giant Juul recruits customers for shadow grassroots...

Juul's Switch Network is designed to have the look and feel of a grassroots movement where citizens are emboldened by a shared cause to lobby lawmakers for change. But Juul's...

Health and Scienceread more

The holidays are 'less important' to retailers as more sales...

Coresight Research said Tuesday it's calling for a 4% increase in U.S. retail sales this November and December, which isn't as robust as some estimates already out there.

Retailread more
Investing

Auto workers strike has cost GM over $1 billion, JP Morgan estimates

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • "GM's US production stopped immediately when the UAW [United Auto Workers] walked off the job on September 16," J.P. Morgan said.
  • The firm estimates the strike has now cost the automaker more than $1 billion during the third quarter.
  • J.P. Morgan's cost estimate aligns with what CNBC has previously reported.
United Auto Workers members on strike picket outside General Motors' Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Sept. 18, 2019 in Detroit.
Michael Wayland / CNBC

The continuing strike by General Motors union workers has now cost the automaker more than $1 billion during the third quarter, J.P. Morgan estimates, with GM's slowed production continuing longer than the firm expected.

"GM's US production stopped immediately when the UAW [United Auto Workers] walked off the job on September 16 and we estimate its Canadian and Mexican facilities became progressively impacted throughout the first week," J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman said in a note to investors on Monday.

The UAW strike is now in its third week, which Brinkman said is longer than J.P. Morgan expected. About 48,000 UAW members have been picketing since Sept. 1, with workers receiving a fraction of their weekly compensation, made up in strike payments from UAW.

J.P. Morgan's cost estimate aligns with what CNBC has previously reported.

"GM likely has some ability to recover a portion of these lost profits by shifting production from 3Q into 4Q, although the automaker will also likely be limited in its ability to add production for vehicles already in high demand or in launch mode (such as its high profit full-size "heavy duty" pickup trucks)," Brinkman said.

J.P. Morgan is keeping its overweight rating on GM's stock with a price target of $53 a share because of it may be able to make up some of the lost production. The stock closed Monday at $37.48.

– CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.