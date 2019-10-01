Low profit growth threatens rising debt and possible recession, S&P warns

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Schwab is eliminating commissions for online trading in US stocks...

Shares of Schwab fell 7% in response to the move. Competitor TD Ameritrade lost 20%, its worst day since 2006.

Marketsread more

Trump's approval rating drops to new low, but most still oppose...

Just 37% approve of President Trump's handling of his job, the lowest level of his presidency.

All-America Economic Surveyread more

Zuckerberg blasts Warren's plan to break up Facebook, says it's...

In audio published by The Verge from two July meetings with employees, Zuckerberg addressed the potential for a breakup of Facebook.

Technologyread more

US manufacturing activity hits highest in 5 months in September,...

The U.S. manufacturing sector activities rebounded slightly in September, according to IHS Markit.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders campaign says it raised $25.3 million in the third...

Bernie Sanders' $25.3 million haul in the third quarter is the biggest for a Democratic presidential candidate so far in the 2020 primary.

2020 Electionsread more

Hong Kong protester shot by police as they fire tear gas on...

Protests in Hong Kong turned ugly as riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators throwing petrol bombs.

China Politicsread more

CrowdStrike says an aviation industry hacker had high-level...

Nation-state hackers often target these companies to gather as much information and intellectual property as possible, while also creating "beachheads" within a company meant...

Technologyread more

The guy who sold Wunderlist to Microsoft is working on a...

At Microsoft, Christian Reber got a sense of how widely deployed the PowerPoint software is. Now he's come up with an alternative that he thinks people will enjoy more.

Technologyread more

Stock strategists see gains despite impeachment inquiry, trade...

The stock market should have a solid fourth quarter, even with turbulence that could come from the impeachment inquiry and trade tensions.

Market Insiderread more

Vaping giant Juul recruits customers for shadow grassroots...

Juul's Switch Network is designed to have the look and feel of a grassroots movement where citizens are emboldened by a shared cause to lobby lawmakers for change. But Juul's...

Health and Scienceread more

Papa John's CEO says, unlike Domino's, they're embracing DoorDash

DoorDash and GrubHub "are growing really rapidly because the customers want these services," says Rob Lynch at Papa John's.

Investingread more

GoPro launches two new cameras as it tries to become profitable...

GoPro announced two new cameras on Tuesday including the HERO8 Black and the HERO MAX, in addition to three new camera accessories.

Tech Driversread more
Markets

Low profit growth threatens rising debt and possible recession, S&P warns

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • The ratings agency analyzed the corporate debt, leveraging and earnings trends of over 20,000 mostly medium-sized non-financial companies globally.
  • The report revealed that debt and earnings rose in tandem between 2011 and 2017, but the trend diverged in the first half of this year, with debt growth surging while earnings growth fell.

Low global corporate profit growth forewarns possible earnings and economic recessions as leveraging worsens, according to S&P Global Ratings.

In a report published Tuesday, the ratings agency analyzed the corporate debt, leveraging and earnings trends of over 20,000 mostly medium-sized non-financial companies globally.

"Corporate leverage is worsening in 2019 as debt rises faster than earnings for non-financial companies," said S&P Global Ratings Credit Analyst Terry Chan.

"Very low global corporate profit growth (1%) forewarns possible earnings and economic recessions."

The report revealed that debt and earnings rose in tandem between 2011 and 2017, but the trend diverged in the first half of this year, with debt growth surging while earnings growth fell. It went on to warn that weak earnings growth threatens to drive up corporate leverage. S&P analysts recently raised the risk of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months to 30-35%.

Of the companies analyzed, 85% are unrated by S&P, but its rated portfolio typically consisting of larger firms showed a similar trend. Although projecting improving earnings growth for the rated portfolio in 2019 compared to last year, while the unrated sample is declining, debt growth among the larger companies is predicted to accelerate at a faster rate than earnings.

VIDEO2:1002:10
Why Goldman Sachs is overweight Chinese stocks
Squawk Box Asia

While expected to moderate in 2020-21, if this trend was to continue, it would increase leverage as measured by ratios of debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), according to the report.

"While low interest rates are keeping speculative-grade default rate low (at 2.1% in first-half 2019), high debt levels and slowing economies portend a future spike," Chan added.

Default rates are likely to be higher in the unrated sample, with the companies analyzed carrying a gross debt of $30 trillion, equivalent to around 40% of estimated global non-financial corporate debt. The sample averaged a debt-to-earnings ratio of 4.7 times.

The report contended that these medium-sized enterprises are more likely than their established larger counterparts to serve as the "canary in the coal mine."

VIDEO1:4701:47
One chart points to a big earnings turnaround on the horizon
Trading Nation

Of this sample, the Asia-Pacific region weighed most heavily on global earnings growth, which S&P economists attributed to China's economic slowdown, while Europe and Latin America were roughly flat.

Chan suggested two possible market-driven reasons for the rising debt in the first half of 2019.

"Firstly, borrowers returned to market after having been sidelined by a partial shutdown in the U.S. non-investment grade corporate bond market in the fourth quarter of 2018," he said.

Second, moves by the Federal Reserve so far in 2019 have given investors and lenders reason to expect a "lower for longer" environment on interest rates. Taken together, the market has seen a windfall of "willing borrowers and willing lenders."