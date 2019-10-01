McDonald's slides after JP Morgan analyst says chain's earnings seem 'softer' than expected

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

US manufacturing survey shows worst reading in a decade

A monthly gauge of U.S. manufacturing showed its worst reading in more than 10 years in September as exports dived.

Marketsread more

Trump targets 'pathetic' Fed after worst manufacturing reading in...

"They are their own worst enemies," Trump wrote of the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell after a weak manufacturing index reading.

Politicsread more

Schwab is eliminating commissions for online trading in US stocks...

Shares of Schwab fell 7% in response to the move. Competitor TD Ameritrade lost 20%, its worst day since 2006.

Marketsread more

Dow drops 200 points after weakest manufacturing reading in 10...

Stocks gave back initial gains as disappointing manufacturing data stoked worries over the U.S. economy.

US Marketsread more

UPS wins first broad FAA approval for drone delivery

The approval is a milestone in commercial drone delivery, with companies including Amazon, Uber and Google parent Alphabet racing to add unmanned aircraft to their fleets.

Transportationread more

E-cigarette sales slowing, led by Juul, amid negative headlines

E-cigarette sales volume rose 38.1% in the four-week period ended Sep. 21, compared with 48.1% growth in the 12-week period, according to Nielsen.

Health and Scienceread more

Zuckerberg blasts Warren's plan to break up Facebook, says it's...

In audio published by The Verge from two July meetings with employees, Zuckerberg addressed the potential for a breakup of Facebook.

Technologyread more

Pompeo rips Dem attempts to 'bully' State officials over...

On Friday, leaders from three Democrat-led House committees subpoenaed Pompeo for documents related to the impeachment inquiry into Trump, which was formally announced by...

Politicsread more

Trump's approval rating drops to new low, but most still oppose...

Just 37% approve of President Trump's handling of his job, the lowest level of his presidency.

All-America Economic Surveyread more

Over a quarter of millennials are keeping a financial secret from...

One-third of millennials would consider breaking up with their partner because of a financial secret, such as hidden debt or a bad credit score. Yet, a quarter of those polled...

Personal Financeread more

McDonald's slides after JP Morgan analyst says chain's earnings...

McDonald's shares slid more 2% on Tuesday after an analyst at J.P. Morgan raised concern about the fast-food chain's third-quarter results.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders campaign says it raised $25.3 million in the third...

Bernie Sanders' $25.3 million haul in the third quarter is the biggest for a Democratic presidential candidate so far in the 2020 primary.

2020 Electionsread more
Markets

McDonald's slides after JP Morgan analyst says chain's earnings seem 'softer' than expected

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • Analyst John Ivankoe lowered his estimate for same-store sales growth — a key metric for restaurants — to 5% from 6% and trimmed his full-year earnings expectations.
  • He says conversations with McDonald's management along with his team's checks "suggest 3Q trending softer than we thought."
  • "We still like MCD longer-term but believe 3Q19 results may present a better buying opportunity."
Teenagers at a McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong.
Budrul Chukrut | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

McDonald's shares slid more 2% on Tuesday after an analyst at J.P. Morgan raised concern about the fast-food chain's third-quarter results.

Analyst John Ivankoe lowered his estimate for same-store sales growth — a key metric for restaurants — to 5% from 6% and trimmed his full-year earnings expectations. He said conversations with McDonald's management along with his team's checks "suggest 3Q trending softer than we thought."

Ivankoe pointed to "less value attention" around McDonald's' buy-one-get-one for $1 relative to last year's 2-for-$5 deal and the chain's "uninteresting" Spicy BBQ chicken sandwiches that were released in the middle of the quarter as some of the reasons for the lowered estimate.

"The Summer of 2019 will be remembered for the premium chicken sandwich wars, led by Popeye's and publicly fought by Chick-Fil-A and Wendy's, and of course plant-based meats of which US McDonald's absence is notable vs Burger King's 'Impossible Whopper,'" Ivankoe said in a note.

McDonald's announced on Friday it will test out plant-based burgers in Canada after Burger King unveiled its Impossible Burger in August. Popeyes launched its first-ever chicken sandwich in August to compete with Chick-fil-A, sending the chain's sales skyrocketing.

But Ivankoe kept his overweight rating on the stock along with his $230 per share price target. "We still like MCD longer-term but believe 3Q19 results may present a better buying opportunity."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.