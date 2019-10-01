Meet Triple Five Group: The real estate developers behind New Jersey's 'American Dream' mega mall

The American Dream project in New Jersey is scheduled to begin opening to the public later this month, starting with the Nickelodean theme park.

A sprawling 3 million square feet of indoor ski slopes, waterslides, roller coasters, chef-backed eateries and department stores is set to open, at least partially, to the public later this month.

The development that sits in the Meadowlands area just west of New York City, known as American Dream, has been in the works for more than a decade, making its grand reveal a highly anticipated one.

And its developers, Edmonton, Canada-based Triple Five Group, have been working feverishly to pull it all together, since they took over the site in 2011. Back then, it was known as Xanadu, and its facade was a hodgepodge of colors — oftentimes derided by locals and those passing by it as they drove by on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Triple Five kicked off construction on American Dream in 2013.

A private, family run business, Triple Five is perhaps best known for designing the Mall of America in Minnesota, the largest shopping mall in the country by square footage, which spans more than 4 million feet and — in addition to plenty of shops and restaurants — includes a Nickelodeon theme park, an aquarium, mini golf and an escape room, among other family attractions.

If that tells you anything, it is that the family behind Triple Five isn't thinking small.

And, in a country that already has more retail per person than any other, Triple Five isn't looking to create just another suburban mall. It knows that wouldn't stand a chance of surviving.

"We are building something that no other developer in the country has done yet ... the Simons, the Westfields, the [Brookfields] — they are all good shopping center developers. But the world today is not about shopping centers, it's about experiences," Triple Five President and CEO Don Ghermezian said in an interview.

"We want to be the developer who produces and delivers tier-one entertainment while at the same time delivering an experiential retail environment," he added. "We've taken what we learned from [Mall of America]. We put it on steroids, went crazy and built American Dream."

According to Ghermezian, his family "started with nothing." They managed to turn a small rug business into a real estate conglomerate, which also owns the West Edmonton Mall in Canada. "They were always risk takers, had big visions and big plans ... always prepared to put their money and their mind where their mouth was," he said. "A lot of that has been passed down to the next generation."

Jacob Ghermezian, Don's grandfather, was born in Azerbaijan and eventually left Iran with his brothers to settle in North America in the late 1940s, working to expand the family's Persian rug business. That dovetailed into the Ghermezian family creating a real estate holding company, which became Triple Five.

Now, a younger generation of Ghermezians are looking to rewrite the playbook of what an American mall can be, at a time when more people are turning to the internet to buy things. However, the company doesn't refer to American Dream as a mall, though others may. The property is only 45% retail, with the rest of the space being devoted to entertainment.

"When we originally took on the project seven or eight years ago, there could've been 200 retailers out there that I thought would be tenants at the center. A lot of them just went bankrupt," Ghermezian said. "In a very advantageous way, it caused us to shift our focus ... on driving people to the center and getting them off their phones. America has a thousand shopping centers they don't need."