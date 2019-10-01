North Korea, US to hold working-level talks on October 5 - KCNA

In his opening address at the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party's rule, Xi Jinping says no force can sway China's development.China Politicsread more
Protests in Hong Kong turned ugly as riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators throwing petrol bombs on Tuesday.
Coresight Research said Tuesday it's calling for a 4% increase in U.S. retail sales this November and December, which isn't as robust as some estimates already out there.
In a letter to Giuliani, the heads of three House committees asked for information related to efforts to get Ukraine to investigate the Biden family.
The U.S. also has to re-look the way it's engaging with China to address its complaints, said Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University.
Credit Suisse on Tuesday cleared Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam in an internal investigation into the botched surveillance of the bank's former wealth management head Iqbal...
The European Union's next chief of trade policy said the United States is not yet "in a position" to engage on proposals to end aircraft subsidies.
October has historically been the most volatile month as the VIX, an index that measures investors' fear, tends to peak in the month.
Forever 21 on Sunday night announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close nearly 200 locations across the U.S.
McClellan says former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb had tried over the last couple of years to put a more "aggressive regulatory structure in place" for use of e-cigarettes.
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday proposed an "inequality tax" that would hit McDonald's, J.P. Morgan and Walmart especially hard, according to the Sanders campaign.
North Korea and the United States have agreed to hold working-level talks on October 5, North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.
The two countries agreed to have preliminary contact on October 4, followed by the working level talks, the agency said, citing a statement issued under the name of vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui.